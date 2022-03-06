Acadiana musician Terrance Simien and his band, Zydeco Experience, were touring near Las Vegas last week when the trailer carrying their band equipment was stolen, according to the group's GoFundMe page. Terrance Simien's wife, Cynthia Simien, was the creator of the fundraising campaign.
The fundraiser met its original goal of $25,000 in 4 days, according to the fundraising page. As of writing, the fundraiser upped the goal to $35,000.
The band was stopped in Las Vegas after performing zydeco music for schoolchildren in Henderson, NV, along with a public performance the days before the theft, according to the page. The group turned in for the night around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
They woke Sunday to their equipment trailer nowhere in sight.
A police report states felony theft of a vehicle, according to the page. However, the band's van was not stolen, just the cargo trailer.
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience are two-time Grammy award winners, according to the band’s website. The band is known for their educational performance, ‘Creole 4 Kidz,’ which teaches students and children about the history of zydeco music.