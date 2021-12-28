Tire chips used to stabilize an embankment at a Scott landfill have been smoldering off and on since 2017, records with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality show.
Local and state officials are expected today to discuss how to extinguish underground fires at the Scott Constructon Landfill. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory last week declared the situation an emergency, authorizing the hiring of a contractor to cover with dirt cracks where noxious smoke is being emitted.
"This will provide some immediate relief," Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said. "But that's not what we're looking for. We're looking for a permanent solution."
Residents have been complaining about the odors for weeks.
A meeting was scheduled for Monday, but state officials did not participate because it was a state holiday, he said.
The LDEQ is in charge of the incident, Benoit said, and is apparently trying to find a contractor to address the problem on a permanent basis.
Air quality is being monitored and so far toxins have not been detected, he said.
"But it's a nuisance," Benoit said. "It's got an odor to it. You can see the fog. It's not right."
Scott Construction Landfill used waste tires turned into chips to shore up a levee and storage cell, with permission from the LDEQ.
An LDEQ Acadiana employee, Rhonda McCormick, according to a report, detected fire and a chemical odor at the landfill during an Aug. 3, 2018, visit. She was told by a landfill employee the site began smoking in 2017. It was addressed when Colt Inc., the company that supplied the waste tire chips, dug out a ball of smoldering chips.
He reported no further problems until lightning allegedly struck the slope stabilization project in March 2018. The employee said the fire was extinguished, but McCormick reported seeing smoke in a July 2018 inspection.
She wrote she felt the subsurface fire "was never really put out properly."
The landfill, according to LDEQ records, was originally permitted in 1987 as a borrow pit used in constructing Interstate 10. It was owned by Charles Bundrick. It included at the time 45.74 acres of which 21.98 acres was used for solid waste disposal.
According to Colt Inc. records the company supplied aout 147 million pounds of waste tire chips to the landfill starting in 2013.
Ground temperatures recorded by LDEQ officials during past inspections were reported as high as 194 degrees and more than 200 degrees Fahrenheit. At 200 degrees, a whole chicken can be cooked in under three hours according to cookinglight.com.