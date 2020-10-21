The Lafayette Parish Council is giving $1.3 million to three entities to take over maintenance and operation of parks in Carencro, Duson and Judice.

The ultimate goal is to eliminate the need to pay for parish parks, leaving only parks and recreation facilities in the city of Lafayette, which has its own tax to generate revenue. The parish does not have a dedicated funding source for parks and recreation.

At budget hearings this summer, the City and Parish Councils butted heads over the fact that, while the parish pays little towards parks and recreation, with the city of Lafayette supplementing the parish, the Parish Council has a vote in running the department and its budget.

The goal of the Parish Council, Chairman Kevin Naquin said Tuesday, is for the city of Lafayette to operate parks and recreation 100% in the city of Lafayette.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Parish Council authorized the mayor-president to enter into agreements with the city of Carencro to take over operation, maintenance and capital improvements to Carencro Park for a one-time payment of $608,877, and for the town of Duson to take over operation, maintenance and capital improvements of Duson Park for a one-time payment of $110,602.

The council also agreed to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Southwest Athletics to take over operation, maintenance and capital improvements of Judice Park for a one-time payment of $600,412.

The money, Naquin said, is coming from the rededication of a parish library tax surplus and the cultural economy (CREATE) tax.

Action on a fourth agreement between the parish and city of Scott to take over Scott Park was deferred Tuesday. The parish would give Scott $642,009 under the agreement.

Broussard and Youngsville previously agreed to take over operation and maintenance of parish parks in their areas but were not paid to do so.

Parish Councilman Josh Carlson said the entities being paid are being asked to keep recreation leagues operating, while Broussard and Youngsville parks do not have leagues.

The idea, Naquin said, was to give authority to towns to maintain parks that they or athletic associations already are maintaining because the parish has no money to do so. The money is a one-time allotment to help get the process started by paying lights, trash collection and maintenance for two years, he said.