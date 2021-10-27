When Home Bank gave Brandon Journet $250 as part of the Lafayette Do Good project, he immediately thought of two things: The devastation that had just taken place due to Hurricane Ida and the terrible surge of COVID that blanketed our region due to the Delta variant.

"While that money would be a great help to both of those causes, I honestly felt like the impact could be bigger," he said. "What was the common denominator between those two things? What else was I not thinking of as far as how I could not only "do good" but foster the doing of good within others?"

The answer was right in front of him.

Earlier this year, as a board member of Acadiana Center for the Arts, he was involved in creating yard signs that read, "Life is better when we come together." They acknowledged how much our community missed gathering — over music, food, dancing and conversation.

Meanwhile, he and his partners at Clandestine Collective had been talking about how cool it would be to put up a huge mural on the blank wall of the building at Garfield and Jefferson that currently houses The Office Bar.

The result is a beautiful mural, paid for with his $250 and matching funds from ACA, Downtown Lafayette and The Office Bar, painted by Marc "Fresh" Verret.

"The collaborative investment was important to me because I wanted to 'Do Good' by 'coming together' rather than one individual or organization footing the bill," Journet said.

He said he hopes the mural will not only make for a cool backdrop or street art, but will inspire others to come together for common good, "whether it's helping out a neighbor in need or volunteering in your community."

Journet was one of 10 individuals participating in the latest version of the Do Good Project.

In the first Do Good project in 2011; 22 people were each given $50. Some participants turned the money into big events to raise even more money. Others simply offered kindness to someone in need.

The project made a return in 2016 after historic floods devastated parts of south Louisiana.

This go-round, there are 10 participants, who each received $250 from Home Bank to support their benevolence.

Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs at Catholic Charities of Acadiana, carried out his Do Good project Oct. 15.

He said he was feeling called to show some love to staff members at Our Lady Of Lourdes Medical Center, "especially as the delta variant winds down. Who knows what is coming next?"

He delivered 120 bundt cakes as a thank-you to the housekeeping staff at Lourdes, a group of people who had been working tirelessly, often without recognition.

"I can’t imagine how hard it would be to keep a hospital running, especially one at historic occupancy levels like they saw this summer," Broussard said.

"Though it wasn’t much, I was hoping that this gesture would remind them that they are appreciated and essential to making sure patients are served."

Brooke and Regan Benoit, daughters of Home Bank’s Construction Loan Specialist Jamie Benoit, participated in the 2016 Do Good project.

In the past several years, Brooke and Regan have been doing good outside of these projects and often come up with acts of kindness, like requesting no gifts at birthdays and giving to nonprofits instead.

Their big hearts led them to participate again this year. They have turned their $250 into $400 worth of Rickey Meche’s Donut gift cards and have been selling raffle tickets. They then sold raffle tickets for gift cards to the donut shop. All of the profits from the $1 raffle tickets will benefit Acadiana Animal Aid.

Here are the participants in the third installment of the Do Good project, who will gather Nov. 10 to tell their stories at a wrap-up party at Moss BMW.