A Livingston Parish school librarian is asking for a new trial in a lawsuit accusing Lafayette-based Citizens for a New Louisiana and its executive director, Michael Lunsford, along with another man, of defamation and harassment.
Amanda Jones, a middle school librarian and president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians, filed a motion for a new trial last week in Livingston Parish asking the court to reconsider its dismissal of a lawsuit originally filed in August.
Jones alleges that after she spoke against censorship at a July Livingston Parish Library board meeting, Lunsford and Ryan Thames of Denham Springs, who owns the Facebook page, "Bayou State of Mind," began posting defamatory comments about her.
She alleges Lunsford accused her of fighting “to keep sexually erotic material and pornographic materials in the kids section” and Thames of alleging Jones was “advocating teaching anal sex to 11-year-olds.”
The harassment, she alleges, went further than that, with Lunsford filing five public records requests seeking her school system personnel file and copies of her emails.
Because of the social media posts, Jones alleges, she has faced threats of violence and death.
Twenty-First Judicial District Court Judge Erika Sledge in September granted motions by Lunsford and Thames to dismiss Jones' defamation lawsuit on the grounds that their statements were matters of opinion and not fact.
Sledge said in dismissing the lawsuit that she considered Jones a limited public figure, which makes proving defamation more difficult, and did not consider the statements by Lunsford and Thames to be defamatory.
Jones' motion for a new trial asks the court to permit Jones "the opportunity to make her case, because the law entitles her to that. Her lawsuit is not meritless."
Citizens for a New Louisiana is a conservative nonprofit organization based in Lafayette that touts itself as a government watchdog. Directors listed on the Louisiana Secretary of State database are Lunsford, Jeff Giles and W. Ross Little Jr.
Lunsford filed requests with the Lafayette Parish library system to reconsider the placement of two books in the public libraries, including "This Book is Gay," which was in the teen section. Director Danny Gillane moved all teen nonfiction books, including "This Books is Gay," to the adult nonfiction section.
Lunsford also spoke at the July Livingston Parish Library Board meeting in support of moving boooks about LGBTQ+ and teen sex out of children and adolescent sections of libraries.