New Iberia’s 12th Annual Beneath the Balconies, offering lunch and music on the move, will return to East Main Street from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 23.
Iberia Preservation Alliance and Main Street New Iberia will present the Sunday afternoon lunch and entertainment, which begins on the grounds of Shadows-on-the-Teche and Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion.
Lunch — a “garden party,” hosts call it — on the Shadows’ grounds will begin at noon. Cathy Indest, spokesperson for the event, said celebrity chefs will prepare three offerings for lunch: grits and grillards, shrimp and grits and oriental salad. A variety of deserts will be sold. Local band The Fifth Edition will provide music on the grounds.
At 2p.m., at the Shadows’ Front Gallery, stage and music talent Kate Gulotta will open the entertainment with a “Shadows’ Serenade,” the first of eight entertainment stops for the afternoon. She recently completed work off Broadway in New York.
Then the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band will lead participants — some 500 to 700 in number, in recent years, for six blocks up Main Street, stopping at key locations, including several balconies, for rest and enjoyment. Main Street will be blocked off to accommodate the walkers, who are advised to bring chairs for their comfort at the Shadows and along the route. Wheelchairs and volunteers on a limited basis will be available; call 337-241-4071 in advance.
“The talent we have in this community is remarkable,” said Cathy Indest, who has been involved in the annual Balconies event since its conception. She said organizers work most of the year in preparation for the celebration.
She said that the crowd moves from one entertainment site to the next, stopping for about 10 minutes at each before moving on.
“Every year we raise the level of integrity for this festival’s performances,” she said. “This year, we’re adding the garden party. We’ve never had a garden party.”
At Broussard Poche accountants, site of the fifth entertainment stop, volunteers were preparing the balcony two weeks in advance for the Oct. 23 event. Ginger Comeaux, in charge of preparations for the balconies, made her orders clear after deciding that the decorations needed tweaking.
“Those bows need some work,” she called up from the street to volunteers on the balcony.
Indest said that Bob DeRouen of Broussard Poche created the idea for Balconies after moving back to New Iberia more than a decade ago. He said he loves the balconies, which were architectural fixtures locally in the late 19th and early 20th century before the disappeared for some years.
“I’m an accountant and the arts make my life exciting,” he said. A 1976 graduate of Catholic High School, he said he participated in debate and did “duet acting,” which enjoyed greatly.
When he returned to New Iberia to work, he said, he began to imagine the balconies providing promising settings for play acting, perhaps like a scene from "Romeo and Juliet." He took the idea to a friend, who advised he contact Indest, who was active in the arts. That’s where the tradition started.
Thomas Falgout, CEO of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, said Beneath the Balconies and other local cultural events enhance the community’s reputation as “the best play to work, live and play.”
“We listen to people sing and wonder what it was like in another era,” he said.
“It gives us a sense of community,” he said. “This is our community. We want to share it with our neighbors but we want folks from outside the community to see it, too.”
Information is available at Beneath the Balconies’ Facebook page and by calling 337-298-7964. In case of rain, events will be moved to the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
Here's a schedule for Beneath the Balconies:
- Noon, The Fifth Edition: Lunch will be sold on the west lawn of Shadows on the Teche from noon to 2 p.m. Music will be presented by The Fifth Edition. The bar will be open for Bayou Balcony Breeze drinks and soft drinks and water. The Shadows Gardens are at 317 E. Main St.
- 2 p.m., Shadows Front Gallery: Kate Gulotta, professional singer and actor and a New Iberia native, will present “Shadows Serenade.” Gulotta performs as a “Victory Belle” entertainer at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
- 2:20 p.m., Alverez-Jordan Residences, 204 E. Main St.: Presentations from “Tarzan.”
- 2:40 p.m., Kyle Cox residence: “Spirituals on the Bayou Teche.”
- 3 p.m., Bojangles Sushi & Oysters, 101 E. Main St.: “Crossroads jam.” Two brass bands — the Westgate Brass Band and the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band — meet at the crossroads of Main and Iberia Streets.
- 3:20 p.m., Broussard Poche, 146 W. Main St.: “She Loves Me.”
- 3:40 p.m., Roy Briggs/David Bouillion Residences, 121 W. Main St.: “Rock of Ages.”
- 4 p.m., Bouligny Plaza Gazebo, “Locally Grown.”
- 4:20 p.m., Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, “Motown Magic.”