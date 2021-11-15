Voters in northeast Lafayette who turned out for Saturday's election tended to follow the recommendation of some leaders in the Black community, voting against renewing a library tax.
Election results by precinct show voters between Cameron Street and Interstate 10 and east of University Avenue voted against renewing a 1.84-mill parish wide property tax that generates about $4 million a year for the Lafayette Parish public library system.
Some leaders in the Black community urged voters in that area of the city to reject the tax renewal because the library board did not commit to building a new library in that area. The former City-Parish Council in 2019 set aside $8 million to build the library, but library officials are concerned because no money is available to staff and operate a new library without cutting services at other libraries.
An exploratory committee has been appointed to look into construction of the northeast library.
The tax was renewed Saturday as voters elsewhere in the parish turned out in support of the tax, which expires at the end of 2022.
Some of the precincts in northeast Lafayette are small and, without a major item on the ballot Saturday, such as a presidential or gubernatorial race, turnout was extremely low, some as low as 3%-4%. At precinct 61 in Lerosen Preperatory School on East Pinhook Road in Lafayette, for instance, only 9 of 382 registered voters cast ballots Saturday, a 2.8% turnout rate.
Overall in the parish, the turnout for the library tax was 13%. Other areas of the city of Lafayette supported the tax renewal. In precinct 49, Myrtle Place Elementary School in the city of Lafayette, the turnout rate was 23%, while at precinct 80, Alleman Middle School, turnout was 19.5%.
At precincts elsewhere, especially in the city of Lafayette, where voter turnout was higher, more people supported the tax renewal, overcoming those in the northeast who rejected the tax.
In 2018, voters rejected a 1.6-mill library property tax renewal, cutting the library system's revenue by about $3 million a year. Voters in the city of Lafayette largely supported the 2018 renewal, which was defeated in other parts of the parish.