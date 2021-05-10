A new $8.9 million state-of-the-art animal shelter and care center opened Monday in Lafayette, expected to offer animals a better temporary home and potential adopters a more pleasant environment to meet their pet.
At 410 Dugas Road off University Avenue, the new Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The new shelter is larger than the old one on Pont des Mouton Road, consisting of 20,000 square feet compared with the 9,000 square foot previous shelter that was originally built as a rabies clinic.
A bigger building means room for 90 dog kennels with access to the outdoors. The doggie dormitory includes a bark wall designed to prevent canine guests from seeing one another and to reduce noise and stress for the animals.
Four dog play yards, all turf-lined, allow for exercise and visitation with potential adopters.
Seventy cat kennels have portals separating their litter area from their food and living space, and the new shelter includes two community cat rooms furnished with beds, climbing posts, , scratching posts and other amenities so the feline guests can spend time in a home-like environment while awaiting their forever homes.
Unlike the old shelter, the new one is designed so visitors can view animals up for adoption unassisted rather than wait for an escort from staff.
The new animal care center includes a pet surgery center for medical care and for spaying and neutering dogs and cats. The new care center includes a prep area and two surgery tables. By comparison, the surgery area at the former shelter was a closet with one surgery table and no preparation area.
An air filtration system should help with odor control.
Former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux pushed to break ground on the new animal care center in January 2020, in the final days of his term in office. The facility came to fruition in large part because of Robideaux and his predecessor, former Mayor-President Joey Durel, and the city-parish councils that supported their efforts, along with volunteers and local nonprofit animal groups.
It was Durel and the former City-Parish Council that placed on the March 2015 ballot a proposal to combine an existing 2.06-mill parish wide property tax for public health and a 1.5-mill parish wide property tax for mosquito control to create a 3.56-mill property tax that would also fund animal control facilities, programs, equipment and furnishings.
Collection of the tax began in 2016.
Lafayette animal shelter achieves no-kill status for 2020 after years of improvements: ‘It’s night and day’
Robideaux, who took office in January of 2016, supported the effort. He had campaigned on the promise of the Lafayette shelter reaching no-kill status by 2020, and worked with local and national groups to achieve that status.
No-kill status means 90% of animals that enter the shelter are saved.
The program reached no-kill status in March of 2019 but was flooded with owner surrenders, setting the program back. It again reached no-kill status in February.