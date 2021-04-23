The first of what will likely be several lawsuits related to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power was filed in federal court Wednesday by the wife of one of the crew members who is presumed dead in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hannah Daspit, the surviving spouse of Dylan Daspit, filed the lawsuit in Houston. She is seeking damages in excess of $25 million.

Seven of the Seacor Power's 19 crew members, including Dylan Daspit, were still unaccounted for as of Friday. The bodies of six crew members have been recovered.

Daspit's lawsuit alleges violations of the Federal Jones Act, which governs maritime law; and negligence, gross negligence and unseaworthiness.

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc., the corporate owner of the Seacor Power lift boat, faces potential legal risks on several fronts following the vessel's deadly capsizing in the Gulf of Mexico, maritime attorneys said this week.

Read the full lawsuit below.

Staff writers Kristin Askelson and Anthony McAuley contributed to this report.