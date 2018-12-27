The Youngsville Fire Department announced Thursday it would stop providing certain emergency response services in unincorporated Lafayette Parish, because of consolidated government budget cuts.
Fire service in unincorporated areas are provided by volunteer fire departments, with support from municipal departments. Municipal chiefs have complained that Lafayette Consolidated Government compensation does not cover costs.
Unincorporated voters this month voted down a property tax proposal for fire services.
The Youngsville department said it would continue responding to structure fires and alarms, at least for the time being, but that it would no longer respond to medical incidents, vehicle wrecks, hazardous materials incidents and dumpster fires, among other types of incidents.
