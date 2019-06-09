Two inmates at the privately-owned Pine Prairie prison escaped Sunday morning, but have since been recaptured, according to a report from KATC.
Kelman Bejarano-Batiz and Wilmer Alexander Ramirez-Espana allegedly escaped Sunday morning from the prison and were captured a few hours later at an Oakdale convenience store, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Batiz and Ramirez-Espana were brought back to the facility, where they will face charges of simple escape and possibly other charges.
Batiz is serving a sentence for a drunken driving conviction. Ramirea-Espana is serving time for a minor traffic violation.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Assisting the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office were Louisiana State Police, Angola Prison Chase Team, Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Oakdale Police Department, Eunice Police Department, Pine Prairie Police Department and the employees and staff of the Pine Prairie Correctional Center.