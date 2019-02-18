Interim Development and Planning Director Danielle Breaux will permanently fill the position, Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux announced Monday.
Breaux stepped in when her predecessor, Carlee Alm-Labar, took a job in the private sector over the summer. Breaux has focused on Lafayette’s comprehensive plan and blight, along with developer incentives, since joining city-parish government, according to a news release.
Breaux previously “managed projects with significant environmental, historic, transportation, and community impacts” for a variety of governmental and private-sector clients, according to the release.