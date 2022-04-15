Jesse "Boots" Gunnells updated a tattoo on Thursday for his best friend's twin brother.
Gunnells inked in his best friend's signature and Wednesday's date to another tattoo he called "this little garbage rose" in remembrance of Lyric "Bebop" Verrett.
Verrett tattooed the rose on her twin brother years ago when she'd first started out in the business. The up-and-coming Lafayette artist died of a drug overdose Wednesday, four days after her 21st birthday.
"The world wasn't ready to lose someone so young and talented," Gunnells said. "She just didn't realize how special and how influential she was."
Verrett suffered a fatal overdose after taking the sedative Xanax, according to her mom, who said fentanyl poisoning is suspected to have contributed to her death.
Casey Leleux said her daughter had sought treatment for drug addiction on two occasions in the past year.
"She had been doing really, really well for the last two months," Leleux said. "And then this."
Like most of the nation, Lafayette Parish has seen a steep increase in opioid-related fatal overdoses in recent years.
There were a total of 136 fatal overdoses in 2021, according to data from the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office. Of those, 122 were opioid-related, and 102 involved the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Fatal overdoses involving opioids have increased by 388% since 2017, according to the data. The coroner's office recorded more than 20 times as many drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2021 than it did in 2017.
Leleux last spent time with her daughter on Saturday, when they celebrated Verrett's 21st birthday with dinner and drinks at Mazen Grill. Gunnells, who celebrated his 29th birthday the day before, joined them at the restaurant.
Four days after that dinner, Leleux received the phone that her daughter had suffered a fatal overdose. Leleux said she had no idea how many people knew and loved Verrett until now.
"The outpouring of love on social media has been astounding," Leleux said. "She was amazing. She was so unique. She definitely had a unique style. She had been drawing since she could hold a crayon."
Verrett most recently worked at Kreative Ink Tattoo Studio. She was especially known for stipple and pepper shading, tattoo techniques that utilize black or gray ink to create a series of tiny dots.
"She had a big clientele and was well known for her style," said Mark Louviere, who owns Kreative Ink. "She was very well known as an artist at an early age. She was the Stipple Queen of Lafayette."
Louviere worked alongside Verrett at two other tattoo shops before he hired her at his own studio last year.
Although Verrett was well known in the Acadiana community for her work, she was also known outside of the state in the industry for her work as a visiting artist at other studios.
"She said this thing constantly," Gunnells said. "And I'd love nothing more than for it to be reiterated. She'd always say, 'Pop off, Sis" with a bunch of claps and a big goofy laugh at the end."
Verrett's funeral service will take place at 1p.m. Friday at Cypress Funeral Home in Maurice.
Instead of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Build-a-Cross, which offers financial assistance to those seeking addiction rehabilitation treatment, or Acadiana Harm Reduction, which provides fentanyl testing strips and naloxone, the narcotic that can reverse an overdose.
"Putting my daughter in rehab twice, I know it is something a lot of people can't afford," Leleux said. "It was $5,000 for the first time and $7,000 for the second one, and what if you're working paycheck to paycheck? Or what if you aren't mentally ready to go to rehab? How can we make them safe?
"If we can save one person from this, lessen one mama's heartbreak, this is what we'll do."