The casket of Dillan Burton, 7, is placed on a carriage before a jazz funeral procession around the Treme neighborhood in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Burton was killed while riding in the car with her mom and sister when someone started shooting near the intersection of General de Gaulle Boulevard and Hendee Street in Algiers on Dec. 26. Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans increased the reward to $5,000 for information in the shooting. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)