Jason Berry’s affection for New Orleans’ solemn funeral dirges and joyful second-line processions has seldom waned over the quarter-century or so that he has devoted himself — in fits and starts — to documenting them.
“It’s been a labor of love,” he said of his quest, sometimes in book form, sometimes in documentary, to capture New Orleans through the jazz funeral.
“But sometimes I didn’t love doing it,” he added.
That’s because of the barriers that developed between Berry, who first envisioned this project in the late 1990s, and completion of the book in 2018 and documentary in 2021 about New Orleans jazz funerals.
Sometimes there were grants, sometimes not. Sometimes his day job got in the way — he’s an independent journalist whose work most famously unveiled the secrecy of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. Sometimes it was COVID-19, on again and off again, and the myriad stumbles the pandemic caused. And on and on.
These days, though, Berry’s documentary, “City of a Million Dreams,” is complete and he’s shepherding it through a marketing phase, bringing it before audiences like the one that will be at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 147 in Griffin Hall, 141 Rex St. Admission is free; parking available in the nearby parking lot.
Berry will be in Lafayette for a special screening and discussion of the film, which focuses on the history and culture of New Orleans and complements his 2018 book of the same name, published by the University of North Carolina Press. Joshua C. Caffery, director of the Center for Louisiana Studies, will host the events and Berry will be on hand to answer questions.
Tonight’s appearance will be the latest in a tour that has taken Berry to both U.S. coasts and places in between. He will take the documentary to audiences in Paris and London later this year. The goal, he said, is to create some excitement about the project in the public mind; hopefully, that will create interest in funding the project further for wider distribution.
“You need to generate press and reviews,” he said, and to collect feedback from smaller audiences that see it. The idea, he said, is to generate a rising critical mass.
“Festivals have been flooded with submissions,” Berry said. “It’s been a rocky adventure.”
Post-production on his project has been hampered by COVID; pandemic restrictions on crowds caused a backlog for documentary showing at festivals and universities. He did some appearances by Zoom during the pandemic.
Berry said the documentary has been reviewed favorably in many publications and on websites.
“It’s true that people who don’t know New Orleans well and live in foreign countries like Rhode Island look at our culture like it’s an exotic tropical plant,” Berry said in response to a question.
But he said there is resonance, too, and in many distant places. That’s because there are many traditions of grieving and coming to terms with death. In different cultures, that comes across in different ways.
New Orleans’ jazz public funeral traditions — taking the caskets to burial sites, accompanied by solemn music, then leaving the cemetery with joyful noises that celebrate release from earthbound life — is singularly beautiful. Funerals themselves, he said, are mystical, with their solemn processes, dirges and sorrow songs.
There’s this, too — a “governing metaphor of the story,” in the book and in the film, about the “ring” and the “line.” The ring, he said, comes from Congo Square, where dancing was done in circular formation. The European dance formation, he said, comes in linear fashion, with marching bands celebrating the prominent dead.
Black people began to move in waves, not in circles, behind the funeral bands, forming what is now a second line. That, he said, is an “apt metaphor” for the city of New Orleans itself.