Margaret Trahan has accepted a position as the stewardship and development director for the Diocese of Lafayette, ending more than two decades of service as the president and CEO of United Way of Acadiana, according a news release.
“Joining the team at the Diocese of Lafayette is an incredible opportunity and one that meets both my personal and professional needs in this phase of my life," Trahan said in the Wednesday release. "In stepping out of the CEO role, my new position will allow me more quality time with my growing family, while my work at the diocese will tap into my skills and experiences in fundraising and volunteer mobilization.
"My entire career has been focused on serving others. With this opportunity, I can continue to advance the common good and serve my church at the same time. I call that a win-win.”
Trahan will remain at United Way of Acadiana until May 15 to assist with the transition before starting her role at the Diocese on May 27. An appointment of an interim CEO will ensure business as usual at UWA, until a permanent replacement is found.
“We are grateful for (Trahan's) years of leadership as she has helped to focus UWA work in education, financial stability and safety net services," said Scott Domingue, UWA board chair. "She has also played a key role in developing our newly adopted strategic plan so we are well-positioned for the future,"
Bishop Douglas Deshotel said in the release that he is happy to have Trahan join the diocese.
“She is immensely qualified, very respected in our community and brings a wealth of experience to this position," he said. "Her talents will be most welcomed by all in the Diocese of Lafayette.”