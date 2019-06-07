Project Front Yard has once again partnered with Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks and Recreation Department to host an environmental summer camp at Girard Park.
In its second year, Camp ECOSTEAM is an environmentally-focused and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics)-based camp that engages and inspires youth to take an active, hands-on approach to making Lafayette a better, safer and cleaner place to live.
Beginning mid-June, Camp ECOSTEAM is a four-week summer camp program that provides activities for kids ages 5 to 14 focusing on litter prevention, recycling, environmental ecosystems, placemaking, robotics and civic engagement. More than 130 campers participated in the program’s launch last year. This summer camp is also a supplement to Project Front Yard’s environmental education curriculum “Rocksey’s Toolbox.”
“With the help from our partners, Project Front Yard is able to help children take small steps in becoming environmentally conscious in their community,” said Skyra Rideaux, Project Front Yard coordinator. “Together, we are able to work towards our big mission to keep the planet beautiful and teach how we can make the world a better place.”
The summer camp takes place June 17 through July 19 in coordination with local and regional partners including: Acadiana Park Nature Station, Bayou Vermilion District, CGI, Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection, and Restoration Act, CREATE, LCG Parks and Recreation, LCG Public Works – EQ Division, McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie, and Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum. Project Front Yard is working with these organizations to coordinate weekly themed activities-based curriculum.
“We are excited to collaborate with Camp ECOSTEAM and Project Front Yard,” said Royal Hill, LCG recreation centers manager. “Our collaboration allows us to offer a diverse and enriching program without compromising FUN! We are looking forward to a safe and exciting summer.”
To register, call 337.291.8370 or visit the Girard Park office, 500 Girard Park Drive Lafayette, La 70502