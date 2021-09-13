Life has been returning to normal for many who were in Hurricane Ida's path since the Category 4 storm made landfall two weeks ago near Port Fourchon.
For those who experienced a direct hit by Ida in the bayou region on Louisiana's coast, however, life is about as far from normal as it's ever been — even for people who are no stranger to hurricanes and flooding.
"I've never seen it this bad here," said Jenny Dupre, who lives in the Terrebonne Parish community of Chauvin. "I've seen it this bad in Houma and New Orleans before, but not here. Never here."
The roads in Chauvin and the lower portions of Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes remain treacherous from splintered power poles, towering piles of debris, swollen waterways and damaged bridges.
The bayous, which once served the same function as the roads, are even more impassible. Ida's 150 mph winds capsized fishing boats and even dropped entire houses into the meandering, muddy waters that drain into the Gulf of Mexico.
"I have yet to bring somebody from outside of Terrebonne Parish down to the bottom of Chauvin and for them not to make a comment that's basically, 'Oh my God. This is almost unimaginable damage. Nothing I've seen before like this,'" said state Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma. "And I've brought people who lived in Lake Charles during Laura down there. I've had people from New Orleans who made it through Katrina here. That's how bad the situation is."
The overwhelming majority of people in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes remain without power. Some remain without running water. Boil advisories and nightly curfews are still in effect.
Those who have not temporarily relocated spend their days waiting in long lines for gas, ice, bottled water, hot meals and tarps. Some carry buckets of water from bayous or swimming pools into their homes so they can flush toilets. They attempt to salvage what's left of their homes, vehicles, boats and livelihoods as they document the damage with insurance companies and apply for federal assistance.
"It's getting extremely frustrating from my end," Magee said. "Because I'm not seeing the sort of awareness in response to it that meets the actual damage. We're hearing from constituents. They feel the same way. They're getting very frustrated that they can't use the bathroom in some places but New Orleans has five chilling stations with their power turned back on. And it's 90-plus degree heat here, and there's nothing. No place to cool off for anybody unless you have your own generator."
Gov. John Bel Edwards toured parts of lower Terrebonne Parish on Friday to see destruction from the Aug. 29 hurricane firsthand.
Earlier in the week, the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army distributed emergency supplies in the area along with the Louisiana National Guard. Insurance adjusters used drones to capture the destruction on their customers' property. Representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency met with homeowners. Utility workers continued to assess damage and make repairs. Volunteers with organizations across the state and country brought donated supplies into neighborhoods and hot meals to those who remain without basic necessities.
"We have made significant strides over the last two weeks," Terrebonne Parish President Gordon "Gordie" Dove wrote in a Sunday Facebook post. "But we still have a long ways to go."
About 95% of the homes and businesses south of the Intracoastal Waterway were impacted by Ida, and 65% are uninhabitable, according to preliminary estimates by the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The most immediate need, according to Magee and state Rep. Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, is shelter for residents and first responders.
"We have some first responders who are still sleeping in their cars and in trucks and in tents," Zeringue said. "And, in addition, we have people who are being evicted from their apartments who are going to need housing as well."
Zeringue and Magee, whose districts include Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes, said other immediate needs are for access to fuel, water, ice and health care as the vast majority of their constituents remain without power. As of Saturday, Entergy reported that 98% of Lafourche Parish customers and 90% of Terrebonne Parish customers were without power. Entergy estimates that it will take until Sept. 29 to restore power to customers in both parishes.
More than 30,000 utility poles were damaged by Ida, according to Entergy. For comparison, Entergy reported about 14,000 poles damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020, and 17,000 poles damaged during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Entergy has about 30,000 customers in Terrebonne Parish and 45,000 customers in Lafourche Parish. About 1,000 damaged poles, 900 spans of wire down and 1,200 damaged transformers in Terrebonne Parish after Ida. In Lafourche Parish, there were about 3,000 broken power poles, 2,000 spans of wire down and 50 damaged transformers.
"Lafourche and Terrebonne were two of our hardest hit areas," said Brandon Scardigli, spokesperson for Entergy Louisiana. "The damage we're seeing down there is going to require not just a restoration, but a complete rebuild of the distribution system. We were able to completely assess damage in both areas and we're now working to put that plan into action to begin restoring customers."
Once power is restored, other concerns will need to be addressed. Levee systems that were improved after other major hurricanes largely held up, preventing widespread flooding, but homes and businesses were torn apart by high winds.
Building code improvements might be a logical next step, according to Magee, who said wind damage was especially problematic for homes and businesses built between 1950 and 2010 in the bayou region.
"Everything in between those years is where you see the damages," Magee said. "Pre-1950, the quality of the construction is unreal. It's all cypress interior. You couldn't replicate that kind of cypress construction again. And then after 2010 is when the new building codes took place. We know we can build structures that will do well. We just have to improve on what that looks like and build in a way that can survive this."
For now, however, the primary concern is ensuring people have a safe place to live for the immediate future and bringing in federal and state resources for those in the rural, coastal communities of southeast Louisiana.
Much of the post-Ida response has focused on devastation in urban areas such as New Orleans and New York City. Many in the bayou region, however, have faced extreme heat for the last two weeks in homes without electricity or running water. Those with roof damage now face a forecast of heavy rain in the upcoming week.
"We just want to make sure that people don't forget about us, that they give us the same attention and the resources we really need right now," Magee said.
Ty Trosclair, who lost his livelihood after his charter boat capsized during the hurricane, said he couldn't believe what he saw last week as he watched the evening news on a TV powered by a generator.
"A guy was in New York talking about Ida recovery and needing money so that subway don't flood again. Look at this," Trosclair said, gesturing to his family's property in the coastal community of Cocodrie. "People here ain't got nothing left."