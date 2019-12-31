Steven Ensminger Jr. told ABC News that he finds himself reaching for his phone to send his wife one final text message: "I love you too."
His wife, Carley McCord, had texted him the words "I love you" just before she took off on the ill-fated plane that crashed in Lafayette Saturday morning, he told the news outlet. He didn't see the message until it was too late.
"It’s the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about when I finally fall asleep," Ensminger told ABC News. "Every once in a while throughout the day, I find myself grabbing my phone and sending a text to her phone replying, 'I love you too.' Now I don’t know if that’s crazy of me or not, but I’m praying she gets my message. And I wish there was a way she could let me know she has."
The beloved Louisiana sports reporter was among the five people to lose their lives on the plane. The others include pilot Ian Biggs and passengers Gretchen Vincent, Michael "Walker" Vincent and Robert Crisp II. A sixth passenger, Stephen "Wade" Berzas, survived the crash but is in critical condition at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
The twin-engine plane crashed near the intersection of Verot School and Feu Follet roads in Lafayette at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Three on the ground were injured, including one critically injured after her vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
Danielle Britt, the woman in the car, remains hospitalized at University Medical Center in New Orleans, where she's expected to stay for at least four weeks, according to her husband.
McCord worked as a sports reporter for the NBC station WDSU. She was also the daughter-in-law of LSU's offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger.
The small plane she boarded Saturday morning was on its way to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta for the LSU game against Oklahoma when it crashed about a mile from the Lafayette Regional Airport.
McCord's husband told ABC how the news reached him.
"My aunt Betty called and she told me I need to sit down right now and listen carefully," he said. "And that’s when my world fell apart."
Ensminger updated his Instagram bio Sunday in honor of his wife.
"Proverbs 3:5-6," the bio said. "Married to Carley McCord. I'll miss you so much! I'll never be the same without you Carley! You are, and will forever be my world!"
The referenced Bible verses say this: "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths."
A rosary service in McCord's honor will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at her alma mater, St. Michael High School at 17521 Monitor Ave. in Baton Rouge.
Her funeral will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, 16166 S. Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Saturday until the memorial service at the same church. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked people to donate to a memorial scholarship fund in McCord's name at her alma mater, Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
McCord's sister Kaleigh McCord-Pederson, who celebrated her 32nd birthday Sunday, told The Advocate that the scholarship's creation was the best way to mark losing her younger sister in a small plane crash in Lafayette a day earlier.
"Carley would be so excited about this scholarship," McCord-Pedersen said Sunday evening. "She would have been ecstatic. She was so, so enthusiastic about women in sports. It was such a big deal for her that women got the opportunity to have the career in sports that men can have."