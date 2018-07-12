The day after he won $2 million during the Powerball drawing, Anthony Colligan had to duct tape his blown out tennis shoe, according to a report from the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.
The St. Landry resident bought the winning ticket at 1 Stop in Grand Coteau. Colligan said he stops there often to get a drink, but became more interested when the store sold a $350,000 winning ticket last December, according to the report.
The 1 Stop will receive a selling bonus of $20,000.
Colligan says he plans to invest his winnings and keep working as a veterinary's assistant at Baronne Veterinary Clinic. "I love the clients and people I work with," he explained. "I couldn't quit. I get sad on Sundays because I'm not working!"
Though he isn't planning to make any extravagant purchases soon, Colligan said he "might buy a zero-turn lawn mower."
