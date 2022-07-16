No matter which area of Lafayette Parish you are searching to find a new home, the price has gone up.
Significantly.
Thanks to what local analyst Bill Bacque, with Market Scope Consulting, dubbed “the three I’s” — inflation, interest rates and inventory — you’re going to pay way more for a home now than if you had bought it just four years ago. The last two years of historically low interest rates that resulted in the market being flooded with buyers helped lead to higher prices, and the downward trend has arrived in the form of higher prices.
Last month, the average sale price of a home in Lafayette Parish reached $304,233.
Bacque broke down just how much the median sale price has spiked in each ZIP code in Lafayette Parish. Each one rose at least 20%. In 70529, which is Duson and areas to the south, the median sale price jumped 47%, data shows.
In rural ZIP codes that include only a small portion of Lafayette Parish, the median price skyrocketed as the result of new construction in areas that had not had any likely in years. The 70525 ZIP code — mostly the Church Point area — the median price jumped 164% from $111,500 in 2018 to $295,000 in 2022.
The median sale price for a home in the Maurice area went from $199,900 in 2018 to $395,000 this year.
Or how about this comparison: In Lafayette Parish in all of 2018, there were 546 homes sold priced at $300,000 or above. So far this year, there have been 681 homes sold in that price range, including 16 homes that went for over $1 million.
On the opposite end, there were 824 homes sold in Lafayette Parish in 2018 for under $150,000. This year, so far, there have been only 260 in that price range, and don’t look for too many more to go: there are currently only 35 houses in the price range for sale.
And thanks to the rising costs of home construction, that number may not increase much.
“The builders would love to build that,” said Jim Keaty, of Keaty Real Estate. “You just can’t afford to build it unless there was some type of government assistance. It’s virtually impossible to build a house under $200,000 and make any money. Some of the builders who are building houses now are taking their houses off the market because they can’t commit to a price because the price keeps increasing.”