A private, graveside service will be held at noon Friday at Calvary Cemetery for Frank Charles Gerami II, 68, an Acadiana businessman steeped in community affairs and devoted to the work of the Catholic Church. Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen will officiate.
Gerami, who died unexpectedly at home Tuesday, was owner of Party Central and Event Solutions. He was a lifelong resident of Lafayette and a graduate of Cathedral-Carmel High School who attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana.
His business interests included Lafayette Inspectors, G&V Inspection, USI Cos. He was president and CEO of Party Central, Event Solutions, Deep South Containers and Acadiana Landfill, according to an obituary released by Martin & Castille Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements for the family.
At 10, Gerami served as a page to King Gabriel XXIII during Mardi Gras and held an enduring affections for Mardi Gras in Lafayette. He later served as King Gabriel LX in 1999, which his family said was “one of his most cherished moments,” according to the published obituary.
He helped implement Le Festival de Mardi Gras and was interested in the economic importance of Mardi Gras in Acadiana, the obituary said.
Gerami was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Better Business Bureau, past adviser for Lafayette regional trade school, sponsor of youth basketball leagues, past participant in the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, Houston Boys Club and Food Net.
Gerami was a parishioner of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist parish and was a lay minister of communion at St. Mary Mother of the Church parish.
His obituary said he was “deeply involved with and committed to supporting the Carmelite Monastery,” located on Carmel Drive in Lafayette.
In an issued statement, the monastery said:
“He was a wonderful friend of the monastery for so many years. Frank was always available to help us in any way that he could whenever we had a need. We are greatly indebted to him for all he has done for us, all these years.
“We will deeply miss him and are praying for him and his family at this time.”
He was also a benefactor for many of the seminarians of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, the family said.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gerami's name to The Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Ave., Lafayette, LA 70501.