Funeral services for Stephen Oats, 63, a Lafayette attorney who served as an assistant city-parish attorney, have been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday during a Mass of Christian Burial in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette. Inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery. Martin and Castille Funeral Home downtown is in charge of arrangements.
Mourners unable to attend the service will be able to live-stream it through a memorial Facebook group dedicated to Oats. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/stephenjosephoats.
Oats died Tuesday in his home. He was a founding partner in the law firm Oats and Marino and a past president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association. He earned his law degree in 1983 from Tulane University School of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from UL.
"His devotion to the University of Louisiana athletics — especially baseball — was impossible to miss," his obituary states. "At home games, Steve could be spotted in the seating area nearest first base, with a coterie of friends and fellow fans, cheering on his Ragin Cajuns."
Mayor-President Josh Guillory issued the following statement Wednesday:
“Steve Oats was a trusted colleague and friend. He loved Lafayette deeply and spent his time and energy working to make our community a better place to live, work, and raise families. Steve taught me a great deal about the history of our City and Parish, and his decades of experience in local government made him an invaluable resource. On behalf of the citizens of Lafayette, I send my heartfelt condolences to his wife Sylvia, the UL community, and all who benefited from his wisdom and experience. He will be truly missed.”
City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said Wednesday, "He was a dedicated husband to his wife, Sylvia, and a dedicated member of both the Lafayette and ULL community. His presence and contributions will be missed."