Cliff Andrus has been a fixture in downtown Lafayette, working as a bartender for decades at Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse.
When he was recently diagnosed with cancer, downtown Lafayette rallied to help him.
Andrus, 75, went to get surgery in April and was diagnosed with colon cancer in May.
The folks at Cite des Arts organized a fundraiser to help pay for his medical treatment. So far, they have raised $17,500.
Organizers Dakota Henry and Daniel Ladmirault said helping Andrus was a no-brainer.
“He's become a dear, dear friend of mine and everyone else here,” Ladmirault said. Andrus started cancer treatments and has bills “a little over 4,000,” Lamirault said.
“It’s been awesome,” Ladmirault said about the support.
Andrus started working in the kitchen at Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse downtown in 1965. He was drafted into the military and returned in 1967 when he started bartending. He has a lot of clients who remember him fondly and he remembers them, according to Henry and Ladmirault.
In 2013, Andrus became a bartender at Cite Des Arts and gained a new following there. Every so often, a regular from Don's would come to Cite for an event, find Andrus in the corner and say, "Hey Cliff, that's where you are," Ladmirault said.
Maureen Brennan, Cite Des Arts founder, remembers meeting Andrus at Don's her first night in Lafayette. He was always good at making friends easily, she said.
When she went to speak to him about coming to Cite in 2013, he remembered her.
His older clients are sometimes surprised to see him at Cite Des Arts.
“He's developed a whole new following set of folks,” Ladmirault said. So he's enjoyed that.”
On the side door of Cite Des Arts, Cliff is smiling and greeting someone with a drink in a mural painted by LPSS arts teacher Erin Broussard. She feels a sense of urgency to finish the mural now, Ladmirault said.
“People were upset to see what has happened to him,” Henry said. “But sharing this story has allowed people to kind of bring back memories. I think that's why people are happy to help him.