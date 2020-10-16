More than 200 people cast ballots in the first hour of early voting Friday at three polling sites in Lafayette Parish. By 4 p.m., the number grew to more than 2,763 and polls weren't scheduled to close until 7 p.m.
The first day of early voting Friday surpassed the 2,130 ballots cast on the first day of early voting for the 2016 presidential election.
"We're cautiously optimistic that we may be able to set a record," Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said Friday afternoon.
For the 2016 presidential election, Perret said, 66½% of the registered voters in Lafayette Parish participated. The only election with a higher voter turnout in Lafayette Parish that he could find records for was the 1991 gubernatorial race between David Duke and former Gov. Edwin Edwards, when 77% of registered voters cast ballots, he said.
Voters in Lafayette Parish have more opportunities to vote with this election than ever before. A federal judge extended early voting an extra week, until Oct. 27, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and set the hours for early voting at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., which is longer than usual. The judge also extended the amount of time voters have to request a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 race, Perret said.
In addition, two new early voting locations were added in Lafayette Parish, at the Martin Luther King Center at 309 Cora St. in Lafayette and at the East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road in Youngsville. Lines were reported winding outside both locations Friday morning, with residents reporting waits as long as 30-45 minutes at times.
Only one other parish added a new early voting site in Louisiana for this election, the DeSoto Parish town of Stonewall, according to Sherri Wharton Hadskey, the Louisiana commissioner of elections.
Hadskey was supervising early voting at the MLK Center on Friday morning when the computer system crashed. The problem was resolved in about 10 minutes.
Around 9 a.m. Friday, at least 50 people waited in line outside the MLK Center.
Barry Ancelet of Ossun was concerned with the lack of signs outside the MLK Center indicating early voting was taking place, especially since it's a new site for early voting. The only early voting sign was inside the building.
Caroline Ancelet of Ossun said the couple wanted to vote at the MLK location to boost the numbers and show officials it is needed so they'll make it a permanent early voting site.
Marcus Thomas stood in line Friday at the MLK Center hoping to avoid the drastically long waits people in other states have experienced.
"This is the most important election in a long time," he said.
Nearby, Isabella Johnson of Lafayette stood out in the wind waiting her turn to vote early for the first time in her life "to make sure the right person wins. I want to make sure my vote is counted."
Sarah Watson of Lafayette had been waiting outside the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Office in downtown for 10 minutes Friday morning and was about the 40th person in line to vote. She saw where voters in Atlanta waited eight hours to cast early ballots and was concerned the lines would be even longer Election Day Nov. 3.
"I wanted to make sure I get in and get counted," Watson said. "It looks a little bit like Disney. I'm willing to wait in line at Disney so I should be willing to wait in line to vote.
Also in line was Linda Morris of Duson who took the day off work so she could vote early. She'll be busy Election Day working as a commissioner in charge of a voting location.
"This is an important election," Morris said. "This is the most important election we've had that I can remember."
The first day of early voting in Lafayette Parish went smoothly, Perret said. Despite long lines at times, voters were patient.
"We're so happy people have been expressing an interest in the races," he said. "We need the rest of the citizens to vote."
He reminded voters to study their sample ballots because there's a lot more than just the race for president on the ballot, including U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, district attorney, district and city judges, city marshal, justices of the peace and constables, state constitutional amendments and local tax propositions.
Voters can get a sample ballot at www.sos.la.gov or at GeauxVote.com.
Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17-27 except Sundays. Voters should bring a photo ID and have a list of their selections because voters are limited to three minutes.
As of around 4 p.m. Friday the following early votes had been cast in Acadiana:
Acadia: 724
Evangeline: 409
Iberia: 986
Jefferson Davis: 632
Lafayette: 2,763
St. Landry: 719
St. Martin: 951
St. Mary: 948
Vermilion: 763
Statewide: 62,279
(Source: Louisiana Secretary of State Office)