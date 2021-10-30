The statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton that was removed from city property in downtown Lafayette in July appears to have found a new home.
A source tells The Acadiana Advocate the controversial statue has been relocated to Camp Moore Museum and Cemetery in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Kentwood. The source provided a photo showing the statue at the new location. The museum's director declined to comment Saturday when asked if the Mouton statue was now at Camp Moore.
Camp Moore was established in 1861 and was one of the the largest Confederate induction centers and training camps in Louisiana, according to the museum website. The camp was named after Gov. Thomas Overton Moore, Louisiana's 14th governor who served prior to and during the Civil War.
With Confederate volunteers gone from the camp by late 1862, for the next two years Camp Moore was mainly used as a place where drafted men were organized and sent to Louisiana regiments. The camp also was used as a staging area for troop movements in Southeast Louisiana, such as the preparation for the Battle of Baton Rouge on Aug. 5, 1862.
"It saw as many as 35,000 men cross this ground and then on to places such as Shiloh, Sharpsburg, Manassas, Malvern Hill, Franklin, Atlanta, Mobile, Chattanooga, Cedar Creek, Chantilly, Fredericksburg, Spottsylvania, Murfreesboro, Mansfield, Williamsburg, Gettysburg, Port Republic and Petersburg, to name a few, the website states.
Mouton's grandfather was one of the founders of Lafayette and his father served as governor. Alfred Mouton, like his father, was a landowner and slave owner. Born in Opelousas, he died in 1864 fighting for the Confederacy during the Civil War in the Battle of Mansfield, part of the Red River Campaign. He is buried in Lafayette.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy in the 1920s paid for a statue of Mouton in his Confederate uniform and donated it to the city during the Jim Crow era of Black suppression.
Some in Lafayette were offended by the monument that was on city property and maintained with city money. In 2018-2019, citizens mobilized to have it removed. They organized the Move the Mindset group and in 2019 resurrected a 1980 lawsuit filed by the United Daughters against the city which had led to a permanent injunction barring the city from moving the statue.
The Lafayette City Council and Mayor-President Josh Guillory publicly supported relocating the statue.
Calls to remove the statue ended in mid-July when the United Daughters of the Confederacy Alfred Mouton Chapter and city of Lafayette reached an agreement in which the city must pay to remove and relocate the statue to a place secured by the United Daughters.
The group was given 45 days to notify the city in writing of a location for the statue. It has been more than three months.
City officials refused to disclose where the Mouton statue was taken and housed after it was removed from the entrance to downtown Lafayette in front of the former city hall on Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue. Officials said the secrecy was to protect the integrity of the statue.