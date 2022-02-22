An LGBTQ+ activist and 2018 Drag Queen Story Time organizer was arrested at a Lafayette Parish Library Board meeting Monday for saying a single word out of order after earlier refusing to leave the meeting.
Matthew Humphrey was arrested about halfway into a four-hour public library board meeting that dealt with several controversial issues, including the policy for banning books and construction of a Northeast Regional Library in the city of Lafayette.
Many in attendance were vocal, interrupting board discussion about construction of a Northeast Regional Library versus leasing space for the library branch. Board President Robert Judge said it was a jump for residents to assume if the board sought requests for proposals for lease space the new library would never be built.
Several in attendance jeered Judge, including Humphrey, who questioned Judge's estimate it will take 5-7 years to build a new library.
When a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy on guard asked Humphrey to let Judge speak, Humphrey replied, "No," then said, "Take all the time you need," at which point the deputy ordered Humphrey to leave the meeting.
Humphrey refused several orders to leave, instead saying he has a right to speak at a public meeting and holding out his wrists for the deputy to arrest him. The deputy, Judge, Library Director Danny Gillane and attorney Michael Hebert retreated to another room to discuss the matter without formally recessing the meeting.
When they returned, the meeting resumed until Judge ordered a recess and met outside the meeting room with the deputy and his supervisor, Sgt. Sam Johnson.
Later in the meeting, Michael Lunsford, executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana, a conservative so-called government watchdog group, was recognized to speak about a book he attempted unsuccessfully to have banned from the library.
When Humphrey called out "Yay!" the deputy approached him, told him to stand and escorted him out the meeting. Humphrey was handcuffed and escorted to the deputy's vehicle. He was charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace and released.
Judge and board member Stephanie Armbruster, who were vocal opponents of Drag Queen Story Time before being appointed to the library board, submitted written statements to the police about the events that led to Humphrey's arrest. Johnson escorted Armbruster to her vehicle after the meeting.
Drag Queen Story Time is when men dressed as women read to children. Efforts to hold the event at a Lafayette public library in 2018 led to public outcry and protests. Humphrey supported the event. Judge spoke out against the event and Armbruster participated in a protest against the event.