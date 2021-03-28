A bicyclist was killed early Sunday morning in the 3500 block of U.S. Highway 190 near Acadian Medical Center, Louisiana State Police said.

Authorities began investigating the incident around 12:30 a.m.

The victim, 24-year-old Ryan James Fontenot of Breaux Bridge, was riding a bicycle eastbound on U.S. 190 in the turn lane to enter Acadian Medical Center when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle, the initial investigation found. The vehicle fled the scene.

Fontenot was ejected from the bicycle and proceeded to enter the westbound travel lane on foot. He was then fatally struck by a pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck submitted a breath sample which showed no signs of alcohol or impairment.

Troopers were unable to determine the type of the initial vehicle involved in the incident, though evidence found at the scene indicates it may be a Ram pickup truck.

The vehicle will likely have damage to the left front bumper, headlamp and fender area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337)262-5880 or local law enforcement. No piece of information is insignificant, police said.