An appellate judge Thursday reversed a lower court ruling in a hazing lawsuit, a decision that could have implications for fraternity members who are accused of using that initiation practice.
On Nov. 6, 2016, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who was subjected to forced sleep-deprivation and other fraternity hazing activities during homecoming weekend fell asleep at the wheel and killed another student, according the lawsuit, which was filed in 2017.
Rustam Nizamutdinova, a student from Uzbekistan, was walking down Johnston Street when he was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Michael Gallagher, a Kappa Sigma pledge.
The lawsuit claimed the fraternity and its members hazed pledges by, among other things, depriving them of sleep for 72 hours, during which time they served as designated drivers for drunk fraternity members.
Nizamutdinova was an only child, obtaining his master’s degree in engineering at the university. He is survived by his mother, who lives in Uzbekistan.
The lawsuit, filed by his mother, Farida Shavkatova Nizamutdinova, sought unspecified damages and named individual fraternity members.
In trial court, the fraternity members and officers claimed that they, as individuals, had essentially no duty to refrain from hazing pledges, and owed no duties of care to Nizamutdinova. The trial judge granted their motions to dismiss, leaving only the national fraternity as a defendant.
On Thursday, Chief Judge Ulysses Thibodeaux of the Louisiana Court of Appeal Third Circuit reversed the trial court decision, according to a prepared statement from the Fierberg National Law Group.
The opinion details how fraternity members have duties to refrain from hazing, and duties to the firm's client.
"The case — which has been stalled for years — can now move forward and we can achieve justice for Rustam’s mom," the firm said.
"This appellate decision is solid legal authority for preventing these types of legal antics by fraternity officers and brothers in the future, certainly in Louisiana and, likely, elsewhere."