Opelousas General Health is accepting first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for eligible recipients on Feb. 9, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, the health system announced on Monday.
It was not immediately clear how many appointments the system would accept. A hospital spokesperson said there were about 130 slots open as of Monday afternoon. A total of 975 people will receive first doses in the three-day vaccination event at the Opelousas Civic Center.
Eligible individuals can book appointments here.
The state’s current guidelines allow everyone age 65 and older to receive vaccinations. Others who fall within certain categories are also eligible. Proof of eligibility will be required prior to vaccination.