A man who died while hiking in the Grand Canyon on Wednesday has been identified as Dr. Jason Hatfield, a family medicine physician at Opelousas General Hospital.

Park officials said Hatfield, 44, collapsed Wednesday on the Bright Angel Trail. He was returning from Phantom Ranch when he began experiencing difficulty hiking up the trail near Indian Garden, officials said.

Hatfield, who lived in the St. Landry Parish town of Washington, was married to Dr. Allison Hatfield, an Opelousas pediatrician, according to a statement from Lily Pad Pediatrics, where Allison Hatfield practices.

The couple has four young children, according to the statement.

"He was passionate about his family, community, and patients. His leadership and compassion will be incredibly missed by many," the statement reads.