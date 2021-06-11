CORRECTION:
The town hall meeting hosted by Councilwoman Nanette Cook will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St.
Residents have four opportunities in the coming week to learn more about findings in the Protect the City Committee's draft report and provide input into the report, which suggests the Lafayette City and Parish Councils convene a charter commission to plan a path to deconsolidation.
The Protect the City Committee since March has interviewed current and former elected officials, a Home Rule Charter author, current and past city-parish employees and others involved in local government agencies and budget preparation in an effort to decipher whether Lafayette citizens and taxpayers would be better off if the city split from the parish, dissolving Lafayette Consolidated Government, which was approved by voters in 1992 and began in 1996.
The committee's recently-released draft report suggests consolidation has not benefited the city, the unincorporated areas or the other five municipalities in Lafayette Parish.
Town hall meetings are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday:
- Monday, June 14: 5:30-7:30 p.m., South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St., host Councilwoman Liz Hebert, District 3
- Wednesday, June 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St., Building C, hosts Councilmen Pat Lewis, District 1, and Glenn Lazard, District 5
- Thursday, June 17, 6 p.m., South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St., host Councilwoman Nanette Cook, District 4
- Thursday, June 17, 7 p.m., Robichaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Rd., host Councilman Andy Naquin, District 2
Another town hall has been added from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 21, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, hosted by the Protect the City Committee Chairwoman Jan Swift.
A public hearing on the draft report hosted by the Protect the City Committee is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 22 in the council auditorium, 705 W. University Ave.
The committee voted 5-1 on June 8 to approve the draft report and seek public input before revising the report and presenting it to the City Council which appointed the committee.