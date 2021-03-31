After a firestorm erupted over a Lafayette store owner's decision to post a xenophobic sign on his front door, the owner has removed the sign and wants people to understand why he did it.
The sign on the front door of Coin & Treasure on Congress Street read: “Coin & Treasure PROUDLY refuses admittance to any Chinese Communist MoFo.” A photo of the sign was widely shared on Facebook on Tuesday amid criticism.
Owner Louis Pizzolatto removed the sign Wednesday and said his business was inundated with calls from across the country. Speaking to reporters inside his business on Congress Street, Pizzolatto emphasized the motivation behind the sign was to oppose human rights violations in China and not members of the Asian population.
Read the full story.