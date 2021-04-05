Herff Jones, director of the Iberia Parish Animal Control Shelter wants people to know the shelter is not over capacity and they don't anticipate having to euthanize animals.

However, he said, they do have some animals that have been there a long time and are desperate to get adopted.

"It's not the nicest place for an animal to spend its life," Jones said. "We want them to get adopted to they can run and play and have the life they deserve."

Jones was responding to a Monday morning Facebook post from the nonprofit Animals of IPAC, which assists the shelter in getting word out about adoptable animals.

"We are sad to make this post but today is probably the last day for most of these dogs," the post read. "We have begged and pleaded for months to save some of them and unfortunately, they are still here. We have no empty kennels. Dogs are in the office and we still have to go on pickups for today. We will hold these dogs today but tomorrow, we are forced to make room. We don't want to euthanize. However, we have no other choice unless we can rally up enough rescue and adopters for these animals."

Jones said the social media site can be a blessing for the shelter, but also has disadvantages.

"We use social media to let the community know about our wonderful animals, so they can see photos of them and call us if they are interested," Jones said. "But people tend to make things dramatic, especially on social media."

The shelter currently has 41 animals, said Jones, who has been director since January. He spent 15 years as mosquito control director in Iberia Parish, Jones said, so he understands how passionate people get about public health issues.

"We know as caregivers that the longer they're here, their chances of getting adopted are reduced," he said. "We don't like them to stay any longer than absolutely necessary; that's why we always have a sense of urgency."

He said the shelter is working with Acadiana Animal Aid and other rescues to help move some of the animals that have been there the longest.

The shelter is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is an $80 fee for dogs and a $50 fee for cats to cover the cost of vaccinating, and spaying or neutering the animals. Each animal that goes through the shelter is also microchipped.

Available animals can be found at www.petango.com/ipac.

Jones said the shelter is open for in-person visits; they just ask that people call first to make an appointment.

"That way we can make sure an animal control officer is here and they can visit with the animal."

The shelter also has feral/community outdoor only cats available free of charge. They are all vaccinated and spayed/neutered. These cats make great barn/outdoor cats and work well as pest control, shelter officials said.

The Iberia Parish Animal Control Shelter is located at 2017 Seaway Access Road between the Acadiana Regional Airport and U.S. Highway 90, near the Iberia Parish Correctional Facility.

Those with any questions about adopting a pet from the shelter may call 364-6311 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.