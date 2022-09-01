Just like the 2022 version of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team, the concession lineup will include some new players when the Ragin’ Cajuns play their opening game Saturday night at home against Southeastern Louisiana University.
Pat Mould, in charge of retail food and beverage operations and Renee Burgess, general manager for Sodexo, which services UL Lafayette on campus and for most of the athletic events, said newcomers to the stadium will include The Best Stop, which is the official Ragin’ Cajuns boudin provider, and Acadian Slice Pies, which cooks out of the commissary kitchen at Tops on Johnston Street.
“Sodexo has been bringing to the table small, local food businesses,” Mould said. “We’ve always had a local flair at the games.”
Burgess, general manager for Sodexo, said many of the food offerings at the games are provided by subcontractors, some of which have served fans at the games for years.
“Some work hand in hand with us and our team, some bring their own staffs,” Burgess said.
She said over the course of a 30-year relationship at UL Lafayette, Sodexo has brought in more and more local partners, a treat for the Ragin’ Cajun faithful but also for visiting teams that delight in exposure to Cajun cuisine.
“Some folks always want popcorn and hotdogs,” she said. “But we have added things authentically and that is important to some fans.”
New to the vendor lineup this season is Acadian Slice Pies, and owner Korey Champagne said he’s ready to serve.
“We do sweet and savory hand pies, which includes slices of traditional local food,” he said.
Since opening his business in 2016, Champagne said he has served at festivals, farmers’ markets and has done catering.
“I’ve always had an idea in my head it would work at the games,” he said. The food “travels and carries so well.”
His offerings will include boudin pepperjack pie, a ground beef meat pie and slices of brown butter pecan pie.
Mould said he scouts for food talent and Burgess said she fields calls from willing vendors.
“We want something unique and different that tastes good,” Mould said. He said serving at games can be “logistically tough, but most food vendors can handle the crush.”
Burgess said by serving at football games, vendors can put their names and dishes out to the public.
“You have the opportunity for every single fan at the game to taste your product and to tell their friends about it,” she said. While it can be a challenge, she said, “it’s only six (home) games.”
Kickoff is at 6:02 p.m. Saturday, but gates will open at 5 and vendors will be ready, Burgess said. More than 300 people will be ready to work the concessions, about half volunteers for non-profits from local schools and the other half composed of staff members.
But the first food service crew members will show up at Cajun Field some 12 hours before kickoff. In fact, the UL staff has been cleaning the stadium all week. Burgess said because there are only six home games — Sept. 3 against Southeastern, Sept. 10 against Eastern Michigan, Oct. 1 vs. South Alabama, Oct. 22 vs. Arkansas State, Nov. 5 vs. Troy and Nov. 10 against Georgia Southern — heavy cleaning is required because of the space in time between contests.
Burgess said Sodexo works with Second Harvest locally to ensure unsold food goes to the needy.