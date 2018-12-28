Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope’s sentencing date on four felony charges is Feb. 6.

A jury on Oct. 3 found Pope guilty on malfeasance and perjury charges related to his conduct in a 2015 political campaign and a resulting lawsuit, but a sentencing date was not immediately set.

Pope is due in court in separate criminal cases prior to the one that resulted in his conviction. He was indicted in two additional cases on 24 counts of malfeasance stemming from his practice of pocketing court fees for personal use. Arraignment in one of those cases is scheduled for Jan. 15, and a pretrial hearing in the other one is set for two days later.

Pope is also facing federal civil litigation related to the arrest of an organizer of a recall campaign against the marshal on a 20-year-old misdemeanor warrant. The District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case against recall organizer Scott Wilkerson.