This Father’s Day weekend, Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis honored his bond with his youngest child, Garon, with the launch of the Garon Paul Atkinson Lewis Foundation, a nonprofit focused on uplifting young people and their families in New Iberia.

The Iberia Parish School Board member said it’s important his son has a living legacy. The 17-year-old was fatally shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Audrey and Rene streets on Aug. 16, 2019, only days into his senior year at New Iberia Senior High School. Seven men have been arrested on charges associated with his death.

Lewis described his son as a kind young man who was smart, funny, clever and gave and received respect from people of all backgrounds. Garon planned to follow in his mother’s footsteps to become a nurse practitioner, Lewis said, and father and son were discussing plans for the 17-year-old to attend college at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Launching the foundation has meant facing head-on the memory of his son — talking with friends, neighbors and community members about his life and how to best reflect Garon in the foundation’s mission.

“You think you know your children,” Lewis said, but the school board member said he’s continued to learn about his son in death, as elderly neighbors have come forward with stories of Garon’s check-ins and and his visits to a local nursing home, acts of kindness Lewis and his wife, Roxy, were unaware the 17-year-old had undertaken.

“I have my days as a father. My wife has her days,” Lewis said. “As a father I’ve been out selling these tickets [for the foundation launch events], talking to people, and some days I get back in my car and just cry.”

Longtime family friend Tyra McWhorter is helping the family turn their pain and grief into action for the community. McWhorter, 49, said she’s known Lewis and his family since her infancy and said she vowed at Garon’s funeral that she would support them however and whenever she could. The idea for the GPAL Foundation was born from that desire to help.

McWhorter and her husband, Lee, have past experience supporting at-risk youth; the duo ran the tutoring and mentoring nonprofit Youth Development Group in the city from 2003 to roughly 2017, when they moved to Houston to care for Lee McWhorter’s ailing mother.

McWhorter said her heart has been invested in serving young people since she witnessed the impacts of educational disparities and support gaps while substitute teaching, and she’s excited to use that passion to serve the Lewis family.

She said a photo the family found of Garon at roughly 11 years old in a T-shirt reading “Just a Kid from New Iberia” encapsulates the foundation’s spirit.

“That’s all he was — just a kid from New Iberia who didn’t get a chance to even graduate. We want to make sure other kids get a chance that are from New Iberia, get a chance to graduate and live a prosperous life,” McWhorter said.

The GPAL Foundation, in partnership with the McWhorters’ revived Youth Development Group, will operate several programs: Teens Excited About Learning (T.E.A.L.), a youth tutoring and mentorship program; the Fearless Fathers support group to provide parenting guidance and encouragement; It’s a Rap, a youth-led program where teens dialogue about issues in their day-to-day lives by analyzing rap lyrics; and the HBCU Experience, where students will be exposed to college opportunities at historically Black colleges and universities.

McWhorter said they’re planning to launch their programs in August, with a four-day-per-week schedule for after-school tutoring and mentoring sessions, once-weekly meetings for the It’s a Rap teen group and a to-be-determined schedule for Fearless Fathers.

“The programs we have are not textbook programs, they’re individualized so each kid is going to get their own program. I can’t do for one kid what I’m going to do for another because every kid is different. We want to make sure if we’re going to go there and help them and guide them, we want to make sure we’re giving them the correct tools to be who they want to be,” she said.

A prominent initiative for the nonprofits will be a teen court program, Me180 Teen Court, in partnership with Judge Trey Haik and New Iberia City Court.

The teen court program will divert juveniles who’ve committed minor offenses, for example truancy, fighting at school or shoplifting, from the court system to juvenile court, where they’ll be judged by a jury of peers who will assign punishments like community service hours or a personal development program, McWhorter said.

Haik said he’s excited to reintroduce the program to the city. Another organization operated a teen court when Haik first assumed the bench in 2015, but grant funding was lost. The city court judge said he’s seen the program’s effectiveness; it empowers juveniles to be invested in their behavior and the behavior of their peers and allows them to take the reins in a meaningful way.

“The whole point is to steer them away from the court system. We tend to focus a lot on adult crime and violent adult crime but really if we want to get to the root of the crime problem, we really need to deal with the youngest as they’re first starting to step outside the lines and intervene before it progresses to something else. That’s how you impact crime, really — on the front end, not the back end,” he said.

With program plans in place, the foundation is firming up its board and leadership. McWhorter will serve as executive director, with her 22-year-old daughter, Tytiana McWhorter, serving as vice president, and Lewis will serve as president and founder, in a non-voting position, they said.

The foundation will not have paid positions as of now; the salary budget will be used to pay teens serving as tutors and peer mentors or counselors, McWhorter said.

The McWhorter and Lewis families have put forward seed money to get the foundation running and are also seeking donations, grant opportunities and sponsors to support children in the programs, McWhorter said. To start, the weekly tutoring and mentoring sessions will cost $25 per week to help cover some costs.

It’s been a year and a half of hard work to get the foundation up and running, but it’s exciting to launch their vision for Garon’s legacy, they said.

“I would never put my name on anything, especially using my deceased son’s name, unless my wife and I were totally comfortable,” Lewis said.

As the foundation kicks off, Lewis and his family are still awaiting trials for their son’s accused killers. Progress was delayed because of court restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, but now that precautions are being scaled back they’re hoping for progress, he said.

Seven men — Terrance Adkins, Trevonce Bernard, Tarrell Hamilton, Bryson Johnlouis, Ja’Bryson Johnlouis, Travis Layne, Jr. and Kenray Ledet — have been charged in the case.

“I’m going to live long enough to see all seven face the justice system. The Lord is not going to take me away from here until I see justice done in my son’s case,” Lewis said.