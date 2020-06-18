Drew Brees’ charitable efforts in South Louisiana are expanding again to Lafayette, where he is partnering with Catholic Charities of Acadiana and others in an effort that will increase the capacity to feed the hungry here sevenfold.
A Catholic Charities of Acadiana spokesman confirmed an earlier Brees statement on Facebook that said Second Harvest Food Bank will invest in a kitchen that will be sited in Acadiana, greatly increasing its capacity to provide meals from the current 2,100 Catholic Charities serves weekly to 2,100 a day.
That kitchen will be an expansion of the kitchen at St. Joseph Diner, operated by Catholic Charities of Acadiana, and may be open by mid-July.
The spokesman said Brees has been in talks with Second Harvest and with Catholic Charities since early spring. He said Brees is “personally excited about this,” as is his wife. Brees has also worked through Lafayette Consolidated Government to provide food.
A spokesman for Second Harvest, established by the Archdiocese of New Orleans in 1982, said the effort is part of a $5 million pledge Brees made earlier this year.
Second Harvest has previously shipped meals here from its warehouse and kitchen in New Orleans, but the distance is too great to send hot meals. The Acadiana kitchen will resolve that challenge, bringing new efficiency to food preparation and distribution in Acadiana.
Catholic Charities has been feeding the poor in Acadiana primarily through St. Joseph Diner, where the new kitchen will be, and at The Emily House. Second Harvest President and CEO Natalie Jayroe said her organization will provide additional people and equipment to the new kitchen in a permanent partnership with Catholic Charities.
“We will maintain their program, the one they have always done. There is so much more we would both like to do, especially caring for children, the elderly and rural areas,” she said. “Thank God for Drew Brees, who is making this possible.”
Catholic Charities confirmed that people here are experiencing additional “food insecurity” because of COVID-19 and the pandemic, “the need was always here.”
Second Harvest, which now operates independently of the church as an affiliated ministry, has maintained services here, but will expand those services with the changes. A spokesman said the pandemic has altered its efforts – with schools closed, only about 80 percent of its partners for food distribution remain open. That’s created new urgencies to serve the hungry through alternative methods.
Until the pandemic, Second Harvest had operated in 23 parishes with more than 700 partners, serving 32 million mills a year to 210,000 people. Now, under a new model, they work with additional pantries and soup kitchens.