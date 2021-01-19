The Lafayette City Council, which butted heads in 2020 with the mayor-president, city-parish attorney and parish council over control of city tax dollars, agreed Tuesday to appoint a committee to look at the benefits and drawbacks of the city's participation in consolidated government.
Deconsolidation of the city and parish governments is among the options available for the committee to consider, although withdrawing from Lafayette Consolidated Government would require approval of a Home Rule Charter amendment by city and parish voters provided the City and Parish Councils first agree to bring the matter to voters.
City Councilman Pat Lewis, who proposed the committee, said he would like to have a proposed charter amendment on the Fall 2022 ballot.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to create the Protect the City Committee, including Councilman Andy Naquin who, while representing a City-Parish Council district entirely in the city, voted in 2013 against appointing a charter commission to give voters the option of amending the Home Rule Charter so city of Lafayette residents would have more autonomy over city matters and finances.
Former Mayor-President Joey Durel proposed the charter commission after voters rejected a 2011 charter commission proposal to deconsolidate.
In 2018, voters approved a charter amendment that, among other things, split the city-parish council into separate city and parish councils for the first time since 1996. The city of Lafayette, the largest municipality in the parish, is the only one that lost its mayor and city council with consolidation.
The new city and parish councils were seated in January 2020. It quickly became apparent even giving the city of Lafayette its own council did not give the city autonomy over city tax dollars, stirring demands from citizens for a separate mayor for the city of Lafayette. Everyone in Lafayette Parish votes on the mayor-president, whose attention and loyalties are split between the city and rest of the parish.
"The Lafayette City Council has not been allowed to make motions or debate joint ordinances without Lafayette Parish Council concurrence," the resolution approved Tuesday states. "The City Council has no control over departments and component units of government that are funded almost entirely by city of Lafayette tax dollars" and Guillory's administration continues to fight the City Council's attempt to hire its own attorney to determine if the charter is being properly interpreted.
"The City Council is increasingly concerned that consolidation will continue to result in city tax dollars being improperly used to fund more than the city's legal share of consolidated services," the resolution declares.
The committee will consist of seven residents and registered voters of the city of Lafayette, one appointed by each of the five City Council members and two appointed by the council as a whole.
Applications for the two committee members to be appointed by the full council are due to the council office by Feb. 9. Appointments will be made Feb. 23.