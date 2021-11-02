The mother of a teen found dead in a sugar cane field days after being reported missing is suing two law enforcement agencies for failing to take action.

On Oct. 30, 2020, Roxanne Charles Nelson reported to the Baldwin Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office the disappearance of her son, Quawan Charles, 15, who went missing from his father's Baldwin home without permission. The teen's body was found four days later in an Iberia Parish sugar cane field by deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Nelson filed a lawsuit against the Baldwin Police Department, Baldwin Police Chief Harry “Boo Boo” Smith, Baldwin Assistant Police Chief Samuel Wise III and the department's insurer, XYZ Insurance; the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Blaise Smith and the department's insurer, ABC Insurance; Janet Irvin and her son, Gavin, who allegedly picked Charles up from his father's house; and Janet Irvin's boyfriend, Tyler LeGros, who was allegedly with the Irvins and Charles after he left his father's house.

Official autopsy for Quawan 'Bobby' Charles suggests suicide as possibility The official autopsy report for Quawan "Bobby" Charles suggests the teen's death may not have been a homicide or an accident, but instead a suicide.

The lawsuit alleges neither the Baldwin Police Department nor the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office notified the Louisiana State Police about a missing child. The State Police handle Amber Alerts and missing child alerts that are sent to news media organizations statewide. The Baldwin Police Department also allegedly did not "ping" Charles' cell phone, saying they did not have the technical ability to do so, although, according to the lawsuit, all they had to do was contact the cell phone service provider.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

On Nov. 3, four days after Charles was reported missing, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office pinged his phone and located his body in a sugar cane field.

The Irvins and LeGros are named in the lawsuit for taking the minor 25 miles from his home, not reporting he left their mobile home and not attempting to find him.

Independent toxicology of Quawan 'Bobby' Charles suggests foul play, family attorneys say A toxicology report conducted in conjunction with an independent autopsy of Quawan "Bobby" Charles found no hallucinogens in the teen's system…