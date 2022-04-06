Vincent Darré, Paris-based interior decorator, will be in Lafayette on Thursday, The Lafayette International Center announced.
In an issued statement, the center said Darré is a “unique phenomenon in the world of 21st century interior design.” His career began in fashion and was a personal assistant to Karl Lagerfeld in Paris for many years, the center said.
Darré for Mois de la Francophonie events are part of the annual month-long celebration of French language and culture worldwide.
He will be at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette, 111 Heymann Blvd., at noon Thursday. Cost to attend the private luncheon is $50. Visit lafayettela.gov/news to register.
He will be at the Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., at 4 p.m. Thursday. Registration is not required.
Darré is globally known for his surrealist interior design, which he conceived for hotels and night clubs, such as Le Montana in Paris, Le Serpent à Plume café, the Boutique Villa Noailles, Mon Appartement Parisien, the patio of five-star luxury Hotel Prince de Galles, and the Le Baron nightclub in New York, among others.
The issued statement said, “One critic has claimed Darré's interiors function like 'an old Neapolitan chapel inhabited by a psychoanalytical anatomist.'"
Dreams and the imagination of travel are essential ingredients of his humorous and visually intense settings. Darré, the proprietor of the Maison Darré interior design firm in Paris, is also known for his performances involving song and dance.
Influenced by Dadaism — that’s an art movement that goes against the grain of traditional artistic values — and French artist and writer Jean Cocteau, Darré's furniture designs and interiors effortlessly combine the modernist tradition of the 20th century with older styles, such as the luxurious abundance of Neapolitan Baroque churches.
Events are sponsored by the Fondation Louisiane in collaboration with the School of Art, LSU and the support of the Alliance Française de Lafayette, the Lafayette International Center, CODOFIL, the Consulate General of France in Louisiana, Ravi Daggula and the John Nickerson House Event Center.
The Lafayette International Center is the International Trade Division of Lafayette Consolidated Government, which seeks to foster business development, mainly through the promotion of exports and the cultural economy.
For more information, call Christophe Pilut at Lafayette International Center at 337-291-5474 or email clpilut@LafayetteLA.gov.