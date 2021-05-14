ACA.coastalbridgefire007.032917
Buy Now

Lafayette firefighters respond to a fire at a Coastal Bridge Company asphalt plant on Perimeter Road, near the Lafayette Airport, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Lafayette, La. Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan said the fire originated in heat transfer equipment used to heat asphalt. Some of the machinery, which is located away from buildings, was damaged. There were no injuries.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

A member of the Lafayette Fire Department is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an alleged sexual harassment complaint, KATC reports.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit says a chief officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of that investigation.

Benoit has turned the complaint over to the Lafayette Police Department to conduct that investigation.

Benoit says this is all in compliance with civil service rules.

Details on the harassment complaint were not provided.

View comments