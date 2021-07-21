The $629 million proposed 2021-22 Lafayette city-parish budget presented Tuesday by Mayor-President Josh Guillory would leave the city with a $28.4 million general fund balance and the parish with a $3.1 million general fund balance by Oct. 31, 2022.

General funds are the primary operating funds of the city and parish. Auditors recommend local governments maintain a fund balance each year in case additional unbudgeted spending is necessary for such emergencies as hurricanes or floods. Guillory's administration adopted a policy of maintaining a balance of at least 20% of annual operating expenditures, Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups wrote in her budget message.

LCG reorganization shuffles parks, recreation, planning, community development A reorganization by Mayor-President Josh Guillory has reduced three departments into two at Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Guillory calls for spending $3.1 million from the city general fund to balance the 2021-22 budget but still maintain at least a 20% balance in that account.

The proposed budget reflects Guillory's recent reorganization, which combined three departments into two. The department of parks and recreation is now the Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department. The department of development and planning and the department of community development have combined into a single department, the Community Development and Planning Department.

The budget does not include an across-the-board pay raise for employees.

+3 Here's which projects Lafayette might fund with $85.5 million in COVID relief money Mayor-President Josh Guillory's proposed budget for spending $85.5 million in federal COVID recovery money includes 70 road and bridge project…

Among the projects in 2021-22 budget for the first year of the city's five-year capital projects budget are:

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

$2.5 million for the University Avenue Corridor initiative.

$200,000 for 12th Street corridor streetscaping.

$250,000 for Castille Avenue streetscaping.

$300,000 for Congress Street streetscaping.

$350,000 for Jefferson Street renewal.

$200,000 for MLK Drive streetscaping and lighting.

$200,000 for Pierce/Simcoe Street intersection improvements.

$200,000 for Surrey Street spot improvements.

$400,000 for Willow Street streetscaping.

The proposed budget can be viewed and downloaded at lafayettela.gov then clicking on Government Directory/Finance and Management, where you will find it under LCG Budget Documents.

The City and Parish Councils will begin reviewing the budget at 9 a.m. July 29. Budget adoption is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Capital projects in the proposed 2021-22 budget include:

$8 million for city road and bridge improvements.

$5.4 million for parishwide road and bridge projects.

$1.2 million in equipment to support in-house road and bridge maintenance.

$2.2 million for parishwide drainage improvements and maintenance.

$645,000 for equipment to bolster in-house drainage maintenance.

$7.8 million for city fire protection, including a station rebuild, two new pumper trucks, one new hazmat response unit and a new ladder truck.

$5.4 million for citywide public safety, including 25 new police units.

$2.8 million in catalyst project funding for the Evangeline Corridor Initiative.

$2.2 million for recreation centers, parks, golf course, and playground improvements.

The proposed five-year capital program includes: