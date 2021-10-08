A Gulf of Mexico exhibition that is equal parts artistic and educational has finally arrived in Louisiana after touring the nation for nearly a decade.
Brandon Ballengée's Age of Loneliness, which spans across the interior and exterior of the Acadiana Center for the Arts, opens to the public during Saturday's ArtWalk. The exhibition will be on display through Jan. 8.
"I've wanted it to come here for 10 years — since I was making it, that was always the plan — and it's just been really hard to find the correct venue," Ballengée said. "It makes sense. A lot of the cultural organizations don't want to talk about oil spills because so much funding for culture comes from the oil and gas industry."
The 47-year-old Arnaudville biologist and artist has created a haunting yet hopeful invitation into the Gulf of Mexico through his projects. He was recently awarded a prestigious 2021 Guggenheim Fellowship grant for his creative works.
The centerpiece of his AcA exhibition is an unconventional sculpture called "Collapse" that showcases 26,162 specimens Ballengée collected from the Gulf of Mexico during research trips.
Each jar demonstrates the diverse life — from huge deep sea roaches to octopuses to tiny sea snails — found in the body of water that's been devastated by oil spills. A few of the jars are empty, representing the Gulf's known species that are now extinct.
"What I hope is people see it and they just get captivated," Ballengée said. "Because there's so many interesting and beautiful specimens in it. Most of us think of redfish and shrimp. That's just a tiny, tiny, little fraction. Even this is less than 3% of the known species in the Gulf."
Near the pyramid of jars is another pyramid made from 21 oil barrels that represent the amount of oil that leaks into the Gulf of Mexico per day from the former Taylor Energy Mississippi Canyon 20, known as the MC20, drilling platform. Oil has been leaking from the site's wells since the platform was toppled by Hurricane Ivan in 2004. Between nine and 108 barrels of oil leak from the site per day, according to 2019 research by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The scientists' flow rate estimates far exceed those previously made by Taylor Energy, which estimated that just three to five gallons of oil leaked per day.
Another piece of the exhibition called "Ghosts of the Gulf" showcases portraits of the 14 fish species that have not been reported in the Gulf of Mexico since the Deep Water Horizon spill in 2010.
Ballengée created the portraits using tar balls collected from Gulf beaches, fresh crude oil from the MC20 spill and radiograph printing techniques.
"I think that the art inspires the science, and then the science often inspires my art," Ballengée said. "I think both art and science are super complimentary. They're just different sides of ourselves."
While the exhibition is filled with technical precision for the science nerds and art lovers, it's ultimately an approachable and intriguing look into the body of water that serves as both an economic driver and liability for Louisiana.
It also offers a bit of hope for the future.
"Love Motel for Insects," — a large, outdoor sculpture lit by ultraviolet lights — is going up outside of the AcA to attract night pollinators such as moths to a newly planted pollinator garden. There's also space inside of the AcA's café for children to learn about and draw native species.
As part of the exhibit, Ballengée is planning a few community workshops and field trips with the Acadiana Center for the Arts, including one to his family's property in Arnaudville, to the LSU Museum of Natural Science and to oil spill sites in the Gulf.
Ballengée grew up in rural Ohio and Tennessee, earned his doctorate in Switzerland and spent most of his adult life in New York City. He and his family decided to make Arnaudville their home a few years ago. Because Ballengée's wife, Aurore, is from France, they saw Louisiana's French immersion programs as an added bonus for their 9-year-old son, Victor, and 4-year-old daughter, Lilith.
"We looked all over," Ballengée said. "And I had spent a lot of time in Louisiana with the oil spill, and I've met people in this area and I always thought it was really great. I love the biodiversity. I love the culture, the food, and the people are very nice. We just enjoyed being here so much that we decided to go for it."