Private prison companies operating Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Louisiana are benefiting from a funding mechanism that compels the federal government to pay them a minimum for beds that may not be filled.
The 2022 Department of Homeland Security’s Budget Overview showed private firms consistently taking advantage of a "guaranteed minimum” practice that forces the federal government to pay private firms for a minimum of beds even when those beds are not filled.
Details regarding bed guarantees in immigrant detention contracts with private prison firms such as GEO Group and LaSalle Corrections are not easy to find, often buried in the fine print.
And the agency has not been particularly forthcoming, facing lawsuits over the practice of delaying responses Freedom of Information Act requests and heavily redacting the records that were grudgingly produced.
But buried inside (page 144) the Budget Overview that DHS and ICE presented for Congressional Justification offers a clear picture of how many millions of dollars private firms received in Louisiana while space went unfilled in dentention centers.
Wasteful spending?
In Basile, for example, the federal government guaranteed payment of $89.47 per day for a minimum of 700 people in the ICE South Louisiana Detention Center. However, the average daily population was 96 in 2020. That means the federal government paid $62,620 a day, or $22.8 million a year. Without the guaranteed minimum, it would have paid $8,569 per day or $3.1 million.
At LaSalle Correctional Center in Olla, DHS paid a per diem rate of $76.63 for a guaranteed minimum of 550 immigrants detained every day. The average daily population was 102.
ICE South Louisiana Detention Center is run by the prison provider GEO Group. LaSalle Correctional Center is run by the Louisiana-based prison company LaSalle Corrections.
“The situation is like the hotel owner being paid whether or not there are overnight guests," said Angelina Snodgrass, director of the Center for Human Rights at the University of Washington. "That's wasteful government spending, period,”
The UW Center of Human Rights is researching the national immigrant detention system, including in Louisiana. Its paper "Hidden in Plain Sight," published in April 2019, examined deportation flights operated by ICE.
“This also concerns me on another level: this system of guaranteed minimums creates an incentive for ICE to fill detention beds so that in those annual reports to Congress they don't look like they're being wasteful,” she added. “We have financial and political motivations, rather than matters of law, pushing our law enforcement agencies to arrest more people. The ultimate price is paid in human suffering.”
As of Friday afternoon, LaSalle did not respond to a request for comment. GEO Group referred to the Department of Homeland Security.
Pandemic numbers
The practice is not new. When President Obama took office in 2009, Congress inked the Department of Homeland Security’s funding to a guaranteed minimum of 33,400 immigration detention beds a day, records showed.
A 2016 report blamed guaranteed minimums for influencing ICE’s enforcement activities as well as discouraging releases of immigrant detainees in order to maintain the detention bed quota.
The 2022 DHS Budget Overview’s estimates are based on population data ICE collected in 2020, under the Trump administration and amid the COVID-19 emergency, a year considered by government officials as an exemption from ordinary immigration trends.
But Jordan Downs, Chief of Staff for Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi, said the congressman, who is vice-chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, blames the Biden administration's “open border policies” for the current waste of public money.
“Over the last year, border patrol agents have encountered record levels of illegal immigrants, and the majority of those are single adults who would normally be held at facilities like the one in South Louisiana,” Downs said in an email response.
“Instead of using holding facilities for which we have contracts to accommodate those seeking asylum, the Biden Administration is busing illegal immigrants to airports where tickets to cities across the U.S. are waiting on them. This level of waste is not uncommon.”
Academics and pro-migrant advocacy groups argued the pandemic only shed light on a practice that was already flawed.
Insurance policy
The U.S. recognizes the legal rights of asylum as specified by Congress in the Immigration and National Act. The United States committed to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, unanimously adopted by the United Nations on Dec. 10, 1948. The declaration set the right for every individual to seek asylum.
“These guaranteed minimums work as a taxpayer-funded insurance policy for immigrant detention facility contractors, ensuring them a profit stream, and are a colossal waste of money,” said Susan Weishar, Migration Specialist for Loyola University in New Orleans.
Weishar mentioned a community-based project operated by Catholic Charities in Archdiocese of New Orleans in the early 2000s. The program resulted in immigrant appearance rates in court hearings of 95% or higher for a cost as little as $10 a day, as an example that alternatives to the detention exist, Weishar said.
“ICE argues that it needs to detain asylum seekers to ensure their appearance at their immigration court hearings,” she said. “But many studies have shown that when community-based alternatives to detention programs are available.”
The DHS Budget Overview showed bed rates are increasing nationwide. For the fiscal year 2020, the average daily bed rate was $124.13. In 2022, it will be $142.44 on average, according to projected estimates.
For the five facilities under the NOLA ICE office’s supervision in Louisiana, the federal government paid private firms with contracted guaranteed minimums $144.6 million dollars in 2020. The list includes Jackson Parish Correctional Center in Jonesboro, Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, and LaSalle Processing Correction Center in Jena.
Without the guaranteed minimums, considering the average daily population reported in 2020, the federal government would have spent $64.56 million, saving more than $80 million for those five facilities.
In 2020, the Department of Homeland Security provided ICE about $3.14 billion to operate the immigration detention system nationwide. However, a recent Government Accountability Office report found numerous instances in which the need for facilities was not demonstrated.
“GAO’s review of ICE’s documentation found that 28 of 40 of these contracts and agreements did not have documentation from ICE field offices showing a need for the space, outreach to local officials, or the basis for ICE’s decision to enter into them, required by ICE’s process,” the report noted in January 2021.
For GEO Group, last year’s revenue from the federal government totaled $1.3 billion, accounting for 56% of the total, a WSJ article found.
“There are much less costly and more humane ways to manage our nation’s immigration system than fiscally irresponsible and wasteful detention quotas, which guaranteed minimums represent,” Susan Weishar from Loyola University said.