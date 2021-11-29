Philippe Étienne, French Ambassador to the United States, on a three-day diplomatic mission in Louisiana, celebrated the resilience of the French partnership with Louisiana despite the 20-month travel ban between the United States and the European Union, which was lifted Nov. 8.
In an interview with The Acadiana Advocate, Étienne praised Acadiana's French language programs and encouraged investments in other partnerships.
“We seek for a close relationship between education, jobs, and business opportunities,” Étienne said. “The French companies are the second-largest foreign investor in Louisiana for the number of jobs created, in particular in gas, but also chemistry and hospitality. There are definitely opportunities.”
Every year, nearly 12,000 jobs are created in Louisiana by French companies, according to the French Embassy in the U.S. According to a France 24 report, there are 1.5 billion dollars in transactions between France and Louisiana every year, a sign of how strong the partnership is today. France ranks fourth in foreign direct investments after the U.K., Canada, and Germany, Select USA, a program by the US Department of Commerce showed in 2020.
“The immersion schools are an important investment to create a new generation of bilingual Louisianans,” Étienne said.
On Monday, Étienne joined the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana for an official visit at Myrtle Place Elementary School, home to one of Louisiana’s longest-running French Immersion programs. Today there are 26 French immersion schools in eight parishes across the state, according to CODOFIL, which coordinated the visit to Myrtle Place.
It was the ambassador's first visit to Acadiana; he visited Baton Rouge and New Orleans in 2019, during his first official visit to the state.
According to CODOFIL, teachers from around the French-speaking world are serving more than 5,000 Louisiana public school students in language immersion programs. “Reviving the French language is very much something historically important, but it is also essential for the future,” Étienne said.
The long-standing ties between France and Louisiana began almost 300 years ago, when Acadians, persecuted in Nova Scotia, were forced to leave Canada. They found a new home in South Louisiana. By the early 1800s, nearly 4,000 Acadians had arrived and settled in Louisiana. Many lived in the bayou country, where they hunted, fished, trapped, and lived off the bounty of the Mississippi River delta. Many others chose Lafayette.
But there was a persistent "anti-foreign languages" campaign in many states after World War II. In Louisiana, it discouraged new generations of Acadians from speaking French and forced others to forget it.
According to the 2000 Census, nearly 198,000 people over the age of 5 were Louisiana francophones; the number was 250,000 in 1990. It was estimated that there were a million French speakers in Louisiana in 1968.
The recent travel ban between the United States and the European Union, declared in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and kept in place for almost two years, slowed the cooperation between France and Louisiana and deteriorated international relations between the two allied continents.
But Étienne said he is optimistic for the future despite concerning news regarding the spread of the Omicron variant.
“Before Covid, France was the second-highest foreign country in Louisiana,” said Ambassador Étienne in the interview. “As soon as the ban was lifted on Nov. 8, a lot of Europeans started traveling again to the U.S., and this is important for the business connections, our jobs, and tourism. It’s too early to say, but I think that the recovery is doing well from what I see so far.”
The recently revived passion for French heritage translated into new business operations across the state. In May, the Google Arts & Culture app launched Woolaroo, an open-source photo-translation experiment powered by machine learning. In Louisiana, Google partnered with the team behind Ti Lev Kreyol, the first book for learning Louisiana Creole.
For the French Embassy, the goal is to assist the education of adults, too, Étienne said. “We must help open other channels to teach French to others, to the adults who would like to learn the language and find their connection with their heritage.
“We are seeing a multiplication of meaningful initiatives by the civil society. In Arnaudville, they are developing a whole project including classes of French for adults, and we have a lot of instruments not only to the kids but also to give to the grown-up population this possibility.”
During his diplomatic trip, Étienne is scheduled to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards in Baton Rouge and Mayor LaToya Cantrell in New Orleans. On Tuesday, he will be in New Orleans for the signing of a partnership between French broadcaster France 24 and Louisiana French multimedia platform Télé-Louisiane. He will also attend a ceremony to recognize Louisiana civil rights icon, Homer Plessy.
"Generations of Louisianans were cut by their heritage, but now it is completely different. The state of Louisiana wants to reconnect with it,” Étienne said. “French is not only the language of France.”