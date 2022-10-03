The owner of a St. Landry Parish transportation company is facing eviction and the collection of unpaid rent for a facility where Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials said he planned to house non-human primates.
Jeffrey Quebedeaux, owner of Quebedeaux Transport, is on the hook for unpaid rent, penalties and collected debt from a December 2020 agreement with the Avoyelles Parish School Board.
According to an Avoyelles Parish Today report, Quebedeaux was set to purchase the Bunkie Detention Center for $287,000 but later backed out of the sale following public pressure from animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
In a special board meeting last month, the Avoyelles Parish School Board, after an eight-minute closed executive session, approved legal proceedings concerning Quebedeaux's lease at the facility.
During an LDWF inspection on June 14, agents were told Quebedeaux planned to bring in primates from overseas, documents show.
LDWF biologist Melissa Collins said it is illegal to import, possess or sell non-human primates, such as monkeys or apes, in Louisiana.
Collins said in a July 6 interview that after being made aware that he was building a facility, LDWF agents visited the site "to see if there were any monkeys present and there weren’t. But there were cages.”
Workers at the site were found constructing new cinder block structures in an outside courtyard area on the premises and veterinarian Dr. Marsha Mouliere revealed Quebedeaux's plans to house hundreds of monkeys shipped from Asia at the facility.
LDWF did not say how they were notified of Quebedeaux's plans for the Avoyelles Parish facility. Quebedeaux did not return requests for comment.
Quebedeaux Transport has been linked to the transport of non-human primates in the past.
Earlier this year, PennLive reported that, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, one of Quebedeaux's trucks crashed in Pennsylvania and three monkeys escaped. A total of 100 long-tailed macaque monkeys were involved in the crash. Workers involved in the cleanup were told to monitor themselves for unusual illnesses afterward.
A separate PennLive report later confirmed that Pennsylvania State Police later shot and killed the three monkeys.
In a 2020 New Jersey State Police operations report, Quebedeaux was named as one of the persons involved in an incident in which two men were hauling 24 monkeys in a truck that caught fire in Bridgewater Township, though neither of the men in the truck was named Quebedeaux. It wasn't immediately clear if the truck's ownership records linked the case to Louisiana.
According to the report, all 24 monkeys were accounted for and unharmed and no further New Jersey State Police action was taken.
The town of Bunkie has its own connections to primates as, according to local legend, it was given its name due to a pet monkey named Bunkie.
Capt. Samuel Haas, who in the 1870s possessed the land where Bunkie is today, had a young daughter named Mary Maccie Haas whose nickname was 'Bunkie'.
She owned a pet monkey who, when it came time to give it a name, she named "Bunkie" since she could not yet say 'monkey' and the name stuck.