Acadiana was spared Hurricane Ida’s devastating effects as the Category 4 storm made landfall Sunday, benefitted by the hurricane’s shift east, which saved the region but resulted in severe damage for other communities.
Hundreds of thousands remain without power across the southern swath of the state, with limited access to communication, clean running water and crucial services. Acadiana residents are stepping up to support their neighbors to the east through volunteer efforts, supply drives and fundraising.
Here’s a list of where you can donate and what organizations and grassroots drives are seeking organized by parish. If you know of a drive or fundraiser in the Acadiana region to support Hurricane Ida victims, email us at acadiananews@theadvocate.com.
Iberia Parish
- Iberia Parish Fire District #1 and Iberia Parish 911 are asking for donations of water, toiletries and cleaning supplies for the victims of Hurricane Ida. The supplies can be dropped off at the main fire station at 2309 Avery Island Road in New Iberia from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Evangeline Parish
- The Ville Plate Police Department and The Acosta Foundation have partnered to collect items they'll deliver to areas including LaPlace, New Orleans and other surrounding communities. Donors can drop off supplies at the Ville Platte Police Department at 114 Armand Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Items sought include toiletries, flashlights (with batteries for them), wet wipes, bug spray, toilet paper, tarps, large extension cords (for generator use), Gatorade or Powerade and non-perishable snacks for children.
Lafayette Parish
- One Acadiana has partnered with News15, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, IDI and The705 for a supply drive on Thursday, Sept. 2. Donors are asked to bring water, pet food, baby wipes, diapers, canned food, toiletries, batteries, flashlights, lanterns and mosquito spray to One Acadiana's office at 804 E. St. Mary Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Lafayette Professional Firefighters Association Local 619 is collecting donations at every Lafayette fire station. Donations sought include tarps, roofing nails, large trash bags, work gloves, bleach, paper towels, general cleaning supplies, detergent, personal hygiene products for men and women, drinking water and gallons of water.
- United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Catholic Charities of Acadiana have partnered to host a food and supply drive Friday through Sept. 17. Donations can be delivered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, excluding Labor Day, at 215 East Pinhook Road in Lafayette. Supporters unable to bring physical donations can also purchase items from the disaster relief Amazon Wishlist created for the drive. The organization is also seeking volunteers to help operate the supply drive.
- Requested supplies include unused mops, buckets, paper towels/toilet paper, personal hygiene items, hand sanitizer, paper plates, disposable cutlery, tarps, floor scrapers, pry-bars, commercial trash bags, utility knives, clothesline/pins, laundry detergent, household cleaner, mosquito spray.
- Non-perishable food including canned tuna, dried or canned beans, canned chili and soup, peanut butter, nuts, trail mix, canned vegetables, canned fruits and fruit cups, tomato sauce, dried fruits, low sugar/high fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice, grits, granola bars, healthy snacks and crackers.
- Personal items like toiletries (soap, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo), school supplies, unused socks, unused underwear, feminine products and diapers (sizes 2-6).
- Safety gear such as disposable personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and tyvek suits, and antibacterial wipes.
- Bead Busters & Float Rentals at 2034 Bonin Road in Youngsville is acting as a hurricane donation hub and distribution center. Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Donors are asked to bring cleaning supplies of all kinds, bleach, mold killer , leaf rakes, flat head shovels (not the pointed kind), 5 gallon buckets, rubber gloves, garbage bags, squeegees, large plastic tarps, mops, water, sports drinks, wipes, diapers, baby formula, first aid kits, non-perishable food items, toilet paper, paper towels, school supplies, boxes, new toys (not used). Clothes are not being accepted.
- The Lafayette NAACP and Imani Temple #49 are holding a supply drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. Donations can be brought to the Imani Temple at 201 E. Willow Street. The donation drive will be drive through only. Items sought include bottled water and other drinks, diapers, baby wipes, cleaning supplies, paper towels, non-perishable foods, toiletries, toilet paper and soap.
- Waitr and several partner restaurants are running a donation drive for Hurricane Ida victims from Wednesday through Sept. 10. Waitr will handle delivery of the donations. Donations sought include bottled water, gallons of water, cleaning supplies, disinfectant wipes, empty gas containers, trash bags, paper products like toilet paper and paper towels, non-perishable food, travel size toiletries, hygiene products and baby items. Donations can be brought to these locations:
- Waitr's Lafayette headquarters at 214 Jefferson Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Pizzaville USA at 114 A Derek Plaza Drive in Carencro; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Twins Burgers and Sweets at 2801 Johnston St. in Lafayette; open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday
- Twins Burgers and Sweets at 103 Centre Sarcelle Blvd. in Youngsville; open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday
- Dean-O's Pizza at 305 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette; open 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday
- Prejean's at 3480 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette; open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday
- Clubs at Johnston Street Bingo are collecting relief items for residents of the Thibodaux area. Donation deliveries will be handled by representatives of PAL905, the Police Association of Lafayette #905. Items sought include plastic utensils, paper plates, plastic cups, blue tarps, snack foods, bath towels, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, baby powder and toothpaste. Donations can be brought to the Johnston Street Bingo hall at 4607 Johnston Street on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and all day on Saturday and Sunday.
- The Carencro Police Department is collecting donations for hurricane victims in the Houma and Thibodaux area through Sept. 8. Donations will be delivered to the area on Sept. 9. Donations can be brought to the police station at 110 Centennial Drive in Carencro from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. If anyone would like to donate but cannot deliver the items, they can call the department at 337-896-6132 to arrange to have an officer pick up the items. Donations requested include drinking water, gas cans, gas for generators, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, trash bags, bug spray, Gatorade/Powerade, tarps, batteries, first aid kits, kids toys & games, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper, flashlights, baby wipes, diapers, formula and food.