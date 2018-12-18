The final phase of the Kaliste Saloom Road widening project, which has dragged out for nearly a decade, could go to bid next month, Lafayette officials said at a City-Parish Council meeting Tuesday.
State Bond Commission approval is needed to borrow about $16 million for construction from Ambassador Caffery Boulevard to Grand Pointe Boulevard, which will close out the 2.2-mile widening project, for which planning began in 2009.
The bond sale isn’t likely to occur until spring, but a resolution passed Tuesday night will allow the City of Lafayette to advance anticipated bond proceeds from the general fund.
Delays have plagued the project through its life, leading Councilwoman Liz Hebert to remark during the meeting she felt it had been going on “longer than I’ve been alive.”
City-Parish officials predicted in 2016 that the project would be complete in the spring of 2019, but Public Works Director Mark Dubroc said he expects completion is now 2022.
“The goal line keeps moving,” Hebert said. “I’m at this point feeling a bit helpless.”