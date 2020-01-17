Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, just 10 days in office, has cut the mayor-president's budget by 17% or about $108,000.
Most of the savings, $77,112, was achieved by eliminating the CREATE initiative implemented by Guillory's predecessor, former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux.
Guillory announced last week that he was eliminating the Culture Recreation Entertainment Arts and Tourism office and program designed to strategically invest proceeds from a .25-mill property tax to build the parish's cultural economy. The position of Kate Durio, chief cultural officer who ran CREATE, was eliminated when Guillory took office Jan. 6.
The new mayor-president said he may propose placing the .25-mill CREATE property tax on the Nov. 3 ballot, asking voters to re-dedicate it to drainage or another use. The tax generates about $500,000 a year.
CREATE was the only non-civil service position eliminated from the mayor's office, according to a spreadsheet provided by Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The salary of the governmental affairs liaison was cut by Guillory from $91,035 to $50,000, reducing the mayor-president's office budget by $41,035. Marcus Bruno held the job under Robideaux. He was not retained by Guillory.
Another salary, that of the chief community engagement officer, was cut by $2,798, reducing it to $50,000 a year.
The salaries attached to two positions were increased by Guillory. The chief of staff salary was raised by $10,250 a year to $99,500. Robert Benoit, confidential assistant to Robideaux and a Guillory campaign supporter, is serving as Guillory's chief of staff, according to newly-appointed CAO Cydra Wingerter.
The salary for senior communications specialist was boosted by $2,002 a year, to $49,250 a year.
Wingerter served as chief communications officer under the Robideaux administration and was retained in that post by Guillory. She was promoted to CAO Wednesday when Elizabeth "Beth" Guidry resigned. Guidry was appointed CAO by Guillory in December and assisted with his transition.
Politics cited in fallout between Lafayette mayor-president and CAO who resigned one week into his term
Guidry, in an exclusive interview with The Acadiana Advocate shortly after she resigned Wednesday morning, said Guillory and his wife, who was good friends with Guidry, called her at home Jan. 10, upset that several of Guidry's friends qualified to run for Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee, challenging RPEC representatives who supported Guillory in the race for mayor-president. The following Monday, Guidry said, Guillory told her she could no longer be CAO and offered her the director of public works job.
When Guillory summoned her to his office early Wednesday morning, Guidry instead resigned.
Guillory said the RPEC situation played only a small role in his decision to replace Guidry as CAO. He said he lost confidence in Guidry after observing her during the transition and in his first week in office, and did not trust her to implement his conservative Republican policies.
"The CAO position shouldn't be a political position," Guillory said in a telephone interview Wednesday. "She supports individuals who are not necessarily conservative and want to change the culture of the Republican party in Lafayette Parish ... there's a time and place for politics."
He would not say how Guidry's friendship with people running for the RPEC meant she was involved in politics.
"My decision is purely for the people. I couldn't live with myself if I let a problem I felt was not fixable go on for six months," Guillory said, adding, "I need someone that I don't have to babysit."
As a friend of Guillory's, Guidry said she thought her role was to counter-balance Guillory, offering opposing viewpoints.
"I feel now, looking back, he was probably looking for somebody to be more of a yes person," she said, adding, "I don't know exactly what's going on, but I don't want to be a part of it."