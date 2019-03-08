A mobile home in the 100 block of Fenetre Road in Scott was damaged by fire just before noon Friday, Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said in a news release.
A new tenant who was moving into the home was unaware the previous tenants had left the stove top burners on with combustible items sitting on the stove, the release states. When the electricity was turned on to the home, the stove was already on, heating the combustible items and causing a fire that quickly spread.
Contractors working nearby noticed the smoke and used fire extinguishers and garden hoses to contain the fire until firefighters arrived.
The fire has been ruled accidental, Sonnier said in the release. The damage was isolated to the stove area.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.